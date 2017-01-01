For The First Time, More Americans Want Trump Impeached Than In Office

A new poll taken shortly after Comey's firing indicates that Americans are steadily getting fed up with President Trump and impeachment is looking good.

President Donald Trump's decision to fire James Comey as FBI director has not sat well with Americans.

According to a recent poll by Public Policy Polling, for the first time since his inauguration more Americans support Trump's impeachment than oppose it.

The Democratic firm found that 48 percent of respondents want Trump impeached while 41 percent are opposed to removing the president from office. Just three months earlier, that same poll found that American's were evenly divided on the issue.

The research was collected between May 12 and May 14, just days after Trump fired Comey. The results of the poll match Trump's dismal approval ratings after he abruptly dismissed the controversial former FBI director. Of those who felt informed of the circumstances surrounding the incident, 53 percent said they disapproved of Trump's decision while only 33 percent supported the president. The most recent Gallup poll shows that 57 percent of American's disapprove of his job performance as president overall.

Public Policy Polling was found to be one of the most accurate polling companies by the Wall Street Journal in 2008, though like many other national polls, severely underestimated Trump's presence in swing states that ultimately won him the 2016 presidential election. With years of accuracy under their belt (aside from the election that shook the world), their findings could point to a bleak future for the Trump administration.

The firm's findings missed Trump's alleged leaking of classified intelligence to Russia by mere days. It would be interesting to see what that same poll would look like now.