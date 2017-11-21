Ex-Alabama Cop: We Had To Protect Cheerleaders From Roy Moore

"We were also told to watch him at the ballgames and make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders," ex-Gadsden cop Faye Gray told MSNBC.

In the wake of the sexual abuse scandals surrounding Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, more people are coming forward with claims about his alleged misconduct in the past.

Just recently, a retired Alabama police officer said she was often tasked with keeping an eye on Moore in the 1980s because he was notorious for harassing teenage cheerleaders at local school ball games.

During an interview with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell, ex-Gadsden cop Faye Gray said she had come across rumors of Moore liking young girls and was told he was even banned from one local mall because he would go after teen girls there.

Gray, a 37-year veteran cop who was a detective for the juvenile division during the 80s, said despite Moore's misconduct being an open secret among law-enforcement and the courthouse, the police took no action against him because at the time no came forward with a complaint.

“Every day we were looking for a complaint to come in,” she said. “And I didn’t realize until sometime later that when they said he liked young girls, I just thought he liked young ladies, you know, maybe in their 20s. I had no idea, or we had no idea, that we were talking about 14-year-olds.”

Moore has been accused of sexually abusing multiple women, including one who was 14 years old when he, 32 at the time, allegedly molested her.

While Moore has denied the claims, several Republican leaders have called on him to drop out the race. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has defended him, suggesting since Moore has denied the allegations, he is not guilty.

