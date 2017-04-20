© Official White House Photo: Lawrence Jackson

Former CIA Agent Tweets Article Blaming Jews For 'America's Wars'

Laurel Dammann
Valerie Plame Wilson doubled down on her retweet of an anti-Semitic article when hit with backlash, but finally apologized for missing the "gross undercurrents."

A cemetery of toppled Jewish tombstones.

Former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson, whose cover was infamously blown during the Bush administration due to her diplomat husband's opposition to the Iraq War, startled many when she retweeted a deeply anti-Semitic article titled "America's Jews are Driving America's Wars."

The tweet was a tad surprising given Plame's fairly recent GoFundMe campaign to raise money to buy enough Twitter shares to block out President Donald Trump, her goal to shake white supremacists by removing one of their most powerful voices from his platform of choice. Written by Phillip Giraldi, a former counter-terrorism specialist for the CIA, and published on the fringe opinion site The Unz Review, the article Plame retweeted places the blame for the United States' foreign wars on the purported machinations of Jewish-Americans. 

"Jewish groups and deep pocket individual donors not only control the politicians, they own and run the media and entertainment industries, meaning that no one will hear about or from the offending party ever again," wrote Giraldi. "They are particularly sensitive on the issue of so-called 'dual loyalty,' particularly as the expression itself is a bit of a sham since it is pretty clear that some of them only have real loyalty to Israel."

Despite the profoundly problematic content, Plame shared the piece and, furthermore, defended it when Twitter users pointed out that it was scapegoating and discrimination, at best.

Far too late for anyone's liking, Plame finally apologized, explaining that she had "skimmed this piece" and only "zeroed in on the neocon criticism" before posting it.

It's kind of hard to see how she missed the "gross undercurrents" of a piece titled "America's Jews are Driving America's Wars," and Mediaite points out that this is not the first questionable article the ex-CIA operative has shared from The Unz Review. She may want to get a lot better at "skimming."

Banner and thumbnail credit: Official White House Photographer Lawrence Jackson

