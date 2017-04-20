Former CIA Agent Tweets Article Blaming Jews For 'America's Wars'

Valerie Plame Wilson doubled down on her retweet of an anti-Semitic article when hit with backlash, but finally apologized for missing the "gross undercurrents."

Former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson, whose cover was infamously blown during the Bush administration due to her diplomat husband's opposition to the Iraq War, startled many when she retweeted a deeply anti-Semitic article titled "America's Jews are Driving America's Wars."

The tweet was a tad surprising given Plame's fairly recent GoFundMe campaign to raise money to buy enough Twitter shares to block out President Donald Trump, her goal to shake white supremacists by removing one of their most powerful voices from his platform of choice. Written by Phillip Giraldi, a former counter-terrorism specialist for the CIA, and published on the fringe opinion site The Unz Review, the article Plame retweeted places the blame for the United States' foreign wars on the purported machinations of Jewish-Americans.

"Jewish groups and deep pocket individual donors not only control the politicians, they own and run the media and entertainment industries, meaning that no one will hear about or from the offending party ever again," wrote Giraldi. "They are particularly sensitive on the issue of so-called 'dual loyalty,' particularly as the expression itself is a bit of a sham since it is pretty clear that some of them only have real loyalty to Israel."

Despite the profoundly problematic content, Plame shared the piece and, furthermore, defended it when Twitter users pointed out that it was scapegoating and discrimination, at best.

1) First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don't imply endorsement. Yes, very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish. https://t.co/m5oGgKPo2a — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

2) Just FYI, I am of Jewish decent. I am not in favor of war with Iran, or getting out of the Iran nuclear treaty. There are simply https://t.co/AR3Jsl1yml — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

3) too many who are so ready to go to war. Haven't we had enough for awhile?

4) Read the entire article and try, just for a moment, to https://t.co/wyd3uJ06nt — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

put aside your biases and think clearly. https://t.co/dHsVF8ZCH6 — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

Far too late for anyone's liking, Plame finally apologized, explaining that she had "skimmed this piece" and only "zeroed in on the neocon criticism" before posting it.

OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

I’m not perfect and make mistakes. This was a doozy. All I can do is admit them, try to be better, and read more thoroughly next time. Ugh. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

Apologies all. There is so much there that’s problematic AF and I should have recognized it sooner. Thank you for pushing me to look again. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

I missed gross undercurrents to this article & didn’t do my homework on the platform this piece came from. Now that I see it, it’s obvious. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

It's kind of hard to see how she missed the "gross undercurrents" of a piece titled "America's Jews are Driving America's Wars," and Mediaite points out that this is not the first questionable article the ex-CIA operative has shared from The Unz Review. She may want to get a lot better at "skimming."

Banner and thumbnail credit: Official White House Photographer Lawrence Jackson