Former CIA Director Is Sure Americans Helped Russians Meddle Elections

John Brennan said it was “implausible” Russians did not get some “Americans” to cooperate with them, when asked about the 2016 presidential election meddling.

The alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election has been a matter of concern for every single citizen.

The FBI had started the investigation over the allegations months before the elections, later the then FBI director James Comey confirmed they were probing Moscow’s link with Trump’s campaign.

Recently, former CIA director John Brennan also voiced his concerns about alleged Russia election meddling.

Brennan said he thinks this was possible by the help of some Americans.

During a speech at the Fordham Law School in New York, he told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell he finds it “implausible” that Russia was able to do everything they did without getting help from some Americans.

“Do you think that the Russians could have developed the expertise in American politics, to have micro-targeted, areas of Wisconsin, Michigan and elsewhere? Your theory of the case that there was some connections between the campaign and the Russian operation.” asked Mitchell.

“It’s hard for me to believe, that the Russians, as good as they are, as sophisticated as they are, programmed like this, were not able to get some Americans to cooperate with them. Either, wittingly or unwittingly. I find it implausible,” he responded.

It was recently discovered that the ads that ran on social media sites, YouTube and Google micro-targeted specific swing states that were responsible for Trump’s presidential win. Facebook revealed how more than 10 million people saw the ads that were linked to Russia.

After being given that information, the former CIA director explained it was not possible for the Russian bots to not have coordinated with someone on the ground to make a winning situation for Trump.

Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with Russia — even though many members of his campaign and administration have had questionable meetings and ties with Russian representatives.

