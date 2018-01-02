Muslim Ex-Employee Sues Disney After Finding Noose At Work

Abderrahmane Sebti was fired from Disney World in 2014. Now, he's suing the company, alleging he was discriminated against because of his Moroccan heritage.

Abderrahmane Sebti, who had worked with the company from 1989 until his termination in 2014, is suing Disney for $75,000 to recoup lost compensation and damages to his professional reputation, as well as to compensate his mental distress, which came as a result of being restricted in carrying out his beliefs and harassed by fellow workers during his time as an employee. The former employee also suggests that he was passed up for promotions on several occasions.

According to the lawsuit, Sebti was told he could not pray five times daily during the holy month of Ramadan. He also alleges that he found a noose that was hanged where he worked, which he reported to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2012.

Sebti felt “the noose was a sign telling to go ‘hang himself’ and feels that his is being threatened,” according to the incident report he filed with the sheriff’s office.

The noose isn’t the only targeted harassment Sebti says was made against him. Scratches on his car were also discovered around the same time. The sheriff’s office made no arrests after the report was filed.

