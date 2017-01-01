Former Hollywood Assistant Shares Ex-Boss’ Sexist Emails On Facebook

“Are you f****** kidding me,” began the email. “At the end of pilot season. Someone should saw her vagina shut. I’m never hiring. A girl ever again.”

Earlier this year in March, as women across the United States were planning to celebrate the International Women’s Day by participating in a strike dubbed “A Day Without a Woman,” a woman named Rosette Laursen asked her now-former boss for a day off from work so she could be a part of the event.

It was a simple request, one that warranted either “yes” or “no” as an answer. However, what Laursen allegedly received was a lengthy, gross rant filled with sexist slurs and epithets. Apparently, her boss only meant to send the nasty tirade to Laursen’s male colleagues, but accidentally hit “reply all.”

After months of debating whether she should go public with the emails, Laursen, who used to work at a Hollywood talent agency, finally shared the screenshots on her Facebook account, accompanied with a detailed retelling of the incident that prompted her to resign.

“Are you f****** kidding me,” her ex-boss said wrote in the email. “At the end of pilot season. Someone should [sew] her vagina shut. I’m never hiring. A girl ever again.”

Well, maybe he should begin with hiring an English tutor.

“No bonus for anyone that strikes or leaves early in pilot season,” the message continued. “No one is striking in show business we are all against trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out. Uppity selfish c***. Heather went to work. I’m sure anyone at a casting office or agency would be fired.”

According to Laursen, both Zach and Heather were agency clients.

Read More Fox News' Eric Bolling Allegedly Sent Lewd Photos To Female Colleagues

In her Facebook post, she called her boss “Jorkle” to protect his identity — “as that is not a common name for talent managers in Hollywood.” However, she did reveal his name at the end.

The boss’ name is Michael Einfeld and he runs the Michael Einfeld Management.

Apparently, Einfeld also sent Laursen an equally disturbing apology once he realized he had sent her the email.

“I apologize for venting like a masagonistic faggit [sic],” read a screenshot. “I was letting off steam I didn’t mean to hit reply all. I’m an a******. If you come back we can play nazi death camp. You can beat me and put me in the oven. Or feed me cabbage and lock me in the shower. I truly am sorry.”

Laursen said she replied with “I quit.”

“One of my male coworkers, obviously realizing he would be experiencing ‘a day without a woman’ for the indefinite future and would have to do more work, encouraged me to come back into the office saying, ‘It was just a joke,’” she recalled. “My coworkers had worked there for years and my only guess is that they slowly became desensitized to Jorkle’s behavior to the point where the line of what is normal or acceptable didn’t just blur, it disappeared. Which is sad, because I otherwise liked them. But, I understand the psychological effects a person of power can have on their crew.”

Laursen also decided to pursue litigation against her ex-boss at the advice of her friends and only decided to publish the screenshots after Einfeld refused to respond to her lawyer.

“I don’t think Michael should be allowed to continue his inappropriate behavior with zero repercussions,” she said. “If he has gotten away with it for this long, then there are probably countless similar situations in the entertainment industry that go unmentioned. This is something that needs to change.”

It sure does.

Read More Uber’s Quest For A Female CEO Whittles Down To Three White Men

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Pixabay, FirmBee