Former KKK Leader David Duke Praises Trump For Blaming 'Alt-Left'

David Duke, the infamous white nationalist, praised President Donald Trump on Twitter for his brazen comments regarding the violence in Charlottesville.

After having finally conceded that “racism is evil,” President Donald Trump seems to have taken two steps back by, once again, defending some of the marchers who participated in Saturday's Charlottesville rally and subsequently receiving praise from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

During his Tuesday press conference, Trump said that the “alt-left … came charging at the — as you say, the alt-right.”

“Do they have any semblance of guilt," he said. "What about the fact they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do.”

He also said that the protesters standing up to the white nationalists present at the rally were “very, very violent.”

Promptly after his remarks, Duke took to Twitter to thank the president for his “honesty and courage.”

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

This was not the only time Duke showed admiration and support for Trump.

During the presidential campaign, Duke endorsed Trump, prompting many to call on the then-presidential candidate to distance himself from the former KKK leader. He eventually disavowed the white nationalist leader.

On Saturday, Duke told reporters that Trump is taking the country back, making him confident that his promises will be fulfilled.

Trump's recent comments again highlight his extreme reluctance in condemning white supremacy and neo-Nazism. And this reticence not only demonstrates a clear lack of leadership and cowardly demeanor, but also paves the way for hatred to flourish.

