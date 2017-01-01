Former Mexican President Says Mexico Won't Pay For 'That F***ing Wall'

In an interview on CNN, Vicente Fox spoke plainly about Trump's proposed border wall, leaving the diplomacy to the current president of Mexico.

On CNN this morning, former president of Mexico Vincente Fox did not mince words when discussing the ongoing back-and-forth between President Peña Nieto and United States President Donald Trump over Trump's controversial border wall. "Well, you can use my words, that we'll never pay for that f***ing wall," Fox said, sending host Alisyn Camerota into damage control.

The interview came in the wake of leaked transcripts of a phone call between Nieto and Trump, obtained by the Washington Post. The transcripts give the public a glimpse into Trump's deal-making strategies. The U.S. president pleaded with Nieto to stop saying that Mexico would not pay for the wall, at least publicly.

"On the wall, you and I both have a political problem,” Trump explains to Nieto. “My people stand up and say, ‘Mexico will pay for the wall,’ and your people probably say something in a similar but slightly different language… I have to have Mexico pay for the wall — I have to. I have been talking about it for a two-year period.”

Trump is clearly aware of the impossible task he's set for himself by claiming Mexico will fund his border wall. He also reveals that he is more concerned with saving face than owning up to his severe misjudgment and revising his policies to better serve Americans. When Nieto holds firm, stating yet again that Mexico simply cannot pay for the wall, Trump begs:

"But you cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that, and I cannot live with that.”

While the transcript shows that the current president of Mexico maintained a diplomatic, albeit at times heated, tone on the phone with Trump, Fox was less reserved in his interview with Camerota.

"Who can think about a country paying for a wall that is going to be built in the neighbor’s territory? Why should Mexico pay for the wall? What’s the reason?" he demanded.

"We don’t need a wall. If Trump wants to build that wall, he’ll have to go to Congress, the U.S. Congress, and he has to tell the truth to U.S. taxpayers that they’re going to pay for that.”

Read More 5 Of The Most Damaging Things Trump Has Said To World Leaders

Banner and thumbnail credit: Flickr user Gage Skidmore