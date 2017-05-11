Trump Is Considering Hiring Former Campaign Adviser To Head FBI

Trump's decision to fire Comey may continue to intrigue the nation, but now, the White House is getting involved in yet another mess trying to find a replacement.

As the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's firing of James Comey from his position as FBI director heats up, yet another batch of related reports flood the news.

According to the White House, former Republican congressman Mike Rogers is being considered to act as Comey's replacement. A far from ideal candidate considering his dismissal of how the National Security Agency (NSA) indiscriminately spied on innocent Americans and his very close ties to Trump himself.

Trump considering appointing member of his campaign, Mike Rogers, to oversee investigation into collusion between Russia and his campaign pic.twitter.com/hpScJhKZL5 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 11, 2017

Rogers, the 53-year-old who served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and who retired from Congress two years ago, once famously said, “you can't have your privacy violated if you don't know your privacy is violated, right?”

Is the current administration ready to dive deep into a much larger debate over privacy with Rogers in power? As we all know, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden and his revelations regarding the mass spying of Americans is still a hot button issue, even after the NSA publicly denounced its controversial and unconstitutional methods of collecting data.

But that's not the only issue surrounding Rogers' possible appointment.

After Trump was elected president in 2016, Rogers served as an adviser in his presidential transition team. At the time New Jersey governor Chris Christie was removed as the head of the team, Rogers was also dismissed.

Congress might not be onboard with allowing Rogers to be confirmed considering his very public comments concerning Trump, especially now the the FBI may be starting a more thorough probe into the alleged Russian involvement with the elections.

As the administration struggles with the backlash following the abrupt decision to fire Comey, who had been appointed by President Barack Obama for a 10-year tenure, the Trump White House has yet plunged into another very public crisis, with media personalities, legal experts, and Democrats on both the House and the Senate — as well as some Republicans — repudiating Trump's decision.

Trump's demand of Comey's personal loyalty is like a third-rate mobster movie, except this is real life and there won't be a sequel. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 11, 2017

My staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia. The second paragraph of this letter is bizarre. https://t.co/wXeDtVIQiP — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 9, 2017

With the news that Rogers, a man who seems dedicated to ensuring the government's wrong doings remain in the dark, may lead the bureau, things could get even uglier for the president. Privacy advocates and civil liberties organizations will, undoubtedly, start a harsh campaign against the former congressman as a potential replacement for Comey, adding fuel to the fire.

So what will it be? Will Trump cave in to pressure from both Washington critics and civil liberties advocates or will he simply ignore common sense?

Mike Rogers image credit: Wikimedia/US Congress