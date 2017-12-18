Cop Tasers, Arrests Woman Who Called 911 To Report Violent Boyfriend

Fort Worth Police Department has fired Sergeant Kenneth Pierce for brutally arresting an African-American woman who called cops to report domestic disturbance.

This sister armed herself with a knife & called the police to report a drunken man trying to kick in her door while she was home alone with a 5y/o.



How does she end up tasered & jailed for 5 days for allegedly threatening her attacker? pic.twitter.com/8Fao6d8kBF — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 21, 2017

Almost a year after the Fort Worth Police Department made headlines for the brutal arrest of an African-American woman who had called the police to report an assault on her 7-year-old son, the law enforcement agency in the Texan city is once again drawing fire for its treatment of yet another black victim.

The FWPD fired Sergeant Kenneth Pierce, a veteran of 22 years, after the body cam footage from an August arrest showed he was “impatient, initiated an unnecessary physical confrontation and then ordered a rookie police officer to tase the woman” who had called 911 to report domestic disturbance.

The victim, only identified as Dorshay, was alone in her home with her 5-year-old kid when her abusive intimate partner allegedly appeared on her doorstep and threatened to enter her home.

When Pierce and rookie officer Maria Bayona arrived at the apartment complex, the woman told the responding officers she had a knife to keep her boyfriend from kicking in her door or hurting her. Bayona took the woman’s purse to look at the knife and asked the woman if she had any other woman. Dorshay told her she was unarmed.

“It's no point in calling y'all if you're going to do all this,” the woman can be heard saying. “Come up here like ... I have done something to y'all.”

The woman then pulled out her ID from her purse as an officer asked her to repeat what she had told the 911 dispatcher. Dorshay responded by saying, “I don't have to repeat myself.”

This is where the officer, believed to be Pierce, got aggressive.

“See this is the reason you're getting the attitude from us that you're getting,” he said.

Pierce then demanded she hand her ID to Bayona, when she refused saying she is not obligated to do so, the officer proceeded to attack her – he appeared to grab her hair as she yelled, “let my hair go” and threw her to the ground, handcuffing her.

He then ordered Bayona to taser the woman.

“I'm confident that everyone who sees this video, including members of this department, will agree this supervisor's response and subsequent behaviors are absolutely unacceptable,” said Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald this week. “We are built on a foundation of being problem-solvers. Pierce responded in an opposite manner, and he escalated the situation endangering everyone involved including his fellow officers.”

The officers arrested Doshay following the altercation and she was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. However, upon review of evidence, the authorities dropped the charges.

The officials have also released the arrest video.

“I don’t trust the police department. I don’t trust 911. I don’t trust anything,” Dorshay told CBS 11 following Peirce’s termination. “My child was in the house and if I go to jail who’s going to look after her. At that moment and time I just thought ‘I’m gonna fight them back, because I called y’all. How y’all gonna take me to jail?’ It [sic] don’t make sense… just defense mode, I was thinking about my child.”

Meanwhile, Terry Daffron, the attorney for the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas who will represent Pierce in his appeal, does not agree with the chief’s stance.

“They are making claims that Pierce escalated the situation, and I don't see it that way,” said Daffron. “I see that she was completely noncompliant with everything she was asked to do. He came in and was trying to help the rookie officer gain control to try to get her to comply.”

According to the FWPD officials, they are also conducting an internal investigation into Bayona's actions.

You can watch the body cam footage of the arrest below.

Disclaimer: The video below might distress some viewers

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: YouTube, Fort Worth Police Department