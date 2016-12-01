A mother in Fort Worth, Texas, called the police after a man tried to choke her 7-year-old son. But when the cop turned up, he brutalized the woman and her family instead.

Yet another disturbing video of an arrest proves racism is alive and well in the United States.

It all started with a phone call to the police by a woman, identified as Jacqueline Craig, in Fort Worth, Texas, complaining about a man who allegedly tried to choke her 7-year-old son.

However, when the cop turned up, he started grilling the complainant instead of the man who physically hurt her son.

“My daughter and son came home, saying that this man grabbed him and choked him,” the mother said as her daughter recorded. “I came around here and asked him. I said, ‘Why did you put your hands on my son?’ He said, ‘Oh, he threw some paper and I told him to pick it up.’ He said he defied him and that’s why he did it…you don’t have the right to choke somebody’s son. My son is 7 years old, you don’t have the right to grab him and choke him.”

And here’s what the officer says in response: “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

“He can’t prove to me that he did or didn’t, but it doesn’t matter,” the woman replied, obviously bewildered. “That doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”

“Why not?” the cop asked simply.

(FYI: The man who allegedly assaulted the kid is white and so is the cop involved. The woman is African American.)

A five-minute video of the incident was posted on Facebook by user Porsha Craver, who is related to Craig.

The argument heats up and the cop moves toward Craig. Her daughter, who was also present at the scene, tries to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating but he pushes her away and manages to pin the mother down on the road.

He then takes out his Taser, points it towards Craig and her daughter, before handcuffing them both and taking them into his SUV.

Both Craig and her daughter remain in custody. It’s not clear what charges they face.

Craver then turns the camera towards herself and says:

“I just want you all to see how the Fort Worth Police Department treated my family after calling them for a racist man putting his hands on a 7-year-old, my 7-year-old little cousin, who couldn’t defend himself. When they called Fort Worth Police, this is what we got. These motherf*cking racist-a*s officers, who clearly are not here for us. Racist b*tches. … We want everybody to see this s*it, how Fort Worth Police Department is here to treat people, and what this racist a*s police did. He deserves to lose his job and this is our goal.”

Lee Merrit, a civil rights attorney based in Dallas, is reportedly looking into the case and will go to Fort Worth to meet Craig.