Four Out Of Five Deadliest Mass Shootings Happened In Past Five Years

Mass shootings aren't happening more than they usually have in the past 40 years. But they are becoming more deadly, especially in the past year alone.

Three of the worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history happened in the past year and a half https://t.co/DBQlid0ySg pic.twitter.com/QhSQwQRVVL — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 6, 2017

You could be forgiven for believing that more mass shootings are happening now than have occurred in the past. In actuality, there aren’t more mass shootings occurring, but rather, the mass shooting events that do happen are becoming more deadly.

POLITICO offered this assessment earlier last month, pointing out that mass shootings (which they define as four or more casualties in the same shooting event) are about as numerous today as they were in the 1980s and 1990s. But while the number of mass shootings didn’t necessarily change, the shooting events that did happen in the past decade were markedly more deadly than they were twenty or thirty years ago.

Eighteen of the worst mass shootings in modern times (since 1949) have occurred in the past ten years alone. Two of the top five worst mass shootings have happened in the past 36 days.

The shooting that happened this past Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas, resulted in the deaths of at least 26 individuals, many of them children. If that number remains at 26, it would count as the fifth worst mass shooting event in the United States.

Read More More Than Half Of Those Killed In Texas Shooting Were Children

The absolute worst mass shooting event of the modern era occurred earlier in October this year, when a shooter armed with an arsenal of weapons and modifiers pointed his weapons from his hotel toward concertgoers at a music festival in Las Vegas. Fifty-eight individuals died, and hundreds more were injured, in that horrific event.

Of the five worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history, four of them have occurred in just the past five years. They include the Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas (2017); the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando (2016); the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School (2012); and the shooting at Sutherland Springs this past weekend.

Interestingly enough, of the top ten mass shooting events with the highest casualty counts, none of them occurred during the timeframe that the Assault Weapons Ban was in place. The ban lasted from 1994 to 2004.

Perhaps lawmakers should revisit the ban, in the wake of this latest tragedy and others like it. It is frankly un-American to stand back and do nothing, like we’ve done for several years now. This isn’t too big of a challenge to tackle — although it may be too big of a campaign donation from the gun lobby to ignore for some lawmakers.

Those that adamantly stand opposed to a new assault weapons ban would do well to know this history — and to see that doing nothing could possibly result in deadlier outcomes than we’ve witnessed so far. For many of their constituents, that’s an inaction that is downright unforgivable.