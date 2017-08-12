Watch ‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Trying To Defend White Supremacists In VA

Even as Trump’s most loyal allies condemned the white supremacists groups engaging in violence in Charlottesville, Fox News didn’t.

A rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, left one anti-racism activist and two police officers dead and several others injured.

It was, beyond doubt, a spectacle meant to incite hate and violence — and it did more than just that by claiming three innocent lives.

President Donald Trump didn't call out white supremacists, even as criticism built over his wishy washy statement, from ordinary Americans and from within his own party. Most of his allies condemned the white supremacists groups engaging in violence in Charlottesville.

Well, most allies, excluding the ones working at Fox News.

The “Fox & Friends” panel, somehow, found a way to justify the actions of the torch and weapons-carrying white supremacists and in doing so, they also defended Trump’s first statement, which, for the record, lacked any mention whatsoever of white supremacy.

“I think the president nailed it,” said Pete Hegseth, a co-host. “He condemned in the strongest possible terms hatred and bigotry on all sides as opposed to immediately picking a side out the gate.”

And then Hegseth went on understand the “grievance underneath” the rally, which included marchers from alt-right, neo-Nazi groups as well as the Ku Klux Klan.

“You can call [violence] out, and then — but still also listen, say, on Black Lives Matter, to the grievances of young African-American males in urban cores who feel like they are looked at differently by police. That discussion still should be had,” he said, adding a lot of white men “feel like, ‘Hey, I’m treated differently in this country than I feel like I should have. I’ve become a second-class citizen. None of it — they tell me I have white privilege.’”

Coming from Fox News, which has always considered Black Lives Matter a hate group, this statement is not surprising — but it does not make it any less shocking.

The only “grievance” white supremacists have held since time immemorial is hate and bigotry — and anyone who attempts to justify hate and bigotry is complicit in hate and bigotry.