Islamophobe Fox Host To Muslims: Don’t Set Off Bombs Or Burn People

Fox News hosts also discussed how some television shows like “Homeland” were trying to shove their “political agendas” down their throats.

Fox News @JonScottFNC "To the Muslim community, if you don't want to be portrayed in a negative light don't burn people alive/set off bombs" pic.twitter.com/ouePug6tuF — Yashar (@yashar) April 16, 2017

Fox News’ Jon Scott has some unsolicited – and incredibly Islamophobic advice – for Muslims: If you want a positive portrayal in the media, stop burning people alive and setting off bombs.

Yes. That’s right.

The anchor spewed this vitriol while discussing “Homeland” actor Mandy Patinkin’s recent comments – where he said, he would try to be “part of the cure” by offering a more positive (read: less offensive) portrayal of Muslims, as opposed to the stereotypical approach the show has held in its previous seasons.

In an MSNBC interview, Patinkin suggested the season’s storyline would show “that maybe it’s the... white men in the government and the military establishment that are the bad guys, not the Muslim community.”

However, this reasonable sentiment didn’t sit well with the people who host Fox & Friends Sunday.

After Pete Hegseth complained that “Homeland” was trying to “ram political agendas down our throat,” Scott channeled his inner Islamophobe and blamed Muslims for their media portrayal.

“Do we remember who the bombers of the Boston Marathon were?” cohost Jon Scott asked. “I mean, just an aside to the Muslim community, if you don’t want to be portrayed in a negative light, maybe don’t burn people alive and set off bombs and things like that.”

Of course, Hesgeth agreed: “Yeah, and point out the radicalism, and say that’s not me.”

[FYI: These comments from Fox came around the same time it was reported that “U.S. airstrikes under Trump are killing more innocent civilians in Syria and Iraq than any time before.” But the anchors, apparently, care more about what an actor has to say about his fictional spy thriller television series.]

Understandably, a lot of people had a lot to say about Scott’s not-so-subtle Islamophobia:

@yashar @JonScottFNC Jon please I have not burned anyone alive and neither has my mother. You ought to read and educate yourself: https://t.co/UdlJRcahqf — Monis Khan (@monisismissing) April 16, 2017

FYI for Muslims from idiots: Fox News If Muslim Community Doesn’t Like Negative Media Portrayal Don’t Set Off Bombs https://t.co/Z8doAArGeN — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) April 17, 2017

@JonScottFNC Amazing how incredibly tone deaf your statement to the Muslim community is. https://t.co/2eMyauN3tr — Mr. Lucky (@mrluckydj) April 17, 2017

Yeah "Muslim community." Knock it off already. https://t.co/0WtEyN8fke — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) April 16, 2017

@JonScottFNC Do you blame all Christians for massacres by IRA, or abuse of children! Don't insult the entire Muslim 'community.' What would Jesus say? — Dilma Arends Geerman (@wilderoosje) April 16, 2017

@yashar @JonScottFNC So then we should look at ALL white males as racists, serial killers and mass shooters? Don't want the label, don't do it right? pic.twitter.com/Q2GEoETBJo — Corey Reynolds (@coreyreynoldsLA) April 16, 2017

While Scott is discussing media portrayal involving race, how about he does his next segment on a group of people that has carried out 64 percent of all the mass shootings in the country since 1982: white men, who were born and bred in the United States of America?