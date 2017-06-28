Fox Host: Health Care Bill Is Fine Because 'We're All Going To Die'

The former MTV VJ Lisa Kennedy may have been an irreverent force in her early days, but her big mouth is now making her look poorly informed, at best.

Former MTV VJ and current Fox News' host Lisa Kennedy made some careless comments while addressing the Senate GOP's health care bill. Now, she is in hot water — and for a good reason.

Known for her irreverent style, Kennedy has a history of sounding offensive while on air. But perhaps this time around, she may have gone a bit too far, ThinkProgress reports.

While discussing the Senate GOP's health care bill, Kennedy criticized progressives for the “hysteria” surrounding the legislation, adding that the claim that 22 million Americans would lose their health care due to cuts to Medicaid wasn't a big deal as “we're all going to die” anyway.

“You know what, at least they are not employing any hyperbole at all. No exaggeration, no hysteria,” she told viewers. “You know what the crazy thing is? We’re all going to die. And they can’t predict — there’s no way unless they are absolutely psychic and have a party line to heaven, they don’t know who’s going to die or when or how many people.”

Fox News' contribution to the health care debate. "We're all going to die." https://t.co/ycbV71udS3 — Scott Deveau (@scottdeveau) June 28, 2017

Unfortunately for the host, the reality is quite different, as studies have demonstrated that individuals with access to better health care are likely to live longer, healthier lives than those without the same access. So to simply imply that losing this access isn't concerning in the long term is nothing short of senseless.

While it's fair to imply that, in some cases, even those with access to health insurance or Medicaid may still have poor overall health due to conditions that are beyond their control, an analysis released by the New England Journal of Medicine shows that “the largest decreases [in mortality rates] were for deaths from ‘health-care-amenable’ conditions such as heart disease, infections, and cancer, which are more plausibly affected by access to medical care.”

So instead of simply attacking critics for their concerns, Kennedy should have taken a second look at some of the research available beforehand. It would have given her an idea that, no, you can't just assume that less access to care will have the same result as offering care to a larger number of people.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Gage Skidmore