Fox News Host Rips Trump Apart: Media Isn't The Problem, You Are

During his Tuesday show, Neil Cavuto told Trump to stop scapegoating by putting the blame on the news, giving Trump a piece of advice he will likely ignore.

Following President Donald Trump's outbursts on Twitter targeting London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the president also went on about his favorite subject: Fake news. When discussing this on his Fox News show, host Neil Cavuto sent a message to the president that sounded a lot like much-needed advice.

“Mr. President, it is not the fake news media that’s your problem. It’s you,” the host said. Instead of "scapegoating" and “acting beastly with [his] own guys,” Cavuto urged Trump to “[u]se these critiques you’re now hearing from usually friendly and supportive allies as sort of like an intervention, [because] firing off these angry missives and tweets risk your political destruction.”

#tippingpoint , Fox News' Neil Cavuto tears into Trump: News media is not your problem, 'it's you' https://t.co/8lVchFku8i — Mathew Tuttelman (@MTuttelman) June 7, 2017

As the country shows concern over the president's decision to turn his back to United States diplomatic obligations with its allies both during his NATO speech and later when he made the decision to exit the Paris agreement, many criticized the president — harshly.

While Cavuto is a conservative Fox News host, he may have felt the need to also criticize the president by warning him that he may be bringing about his own political downfall with his recent moves. But what many do not know is that this isn't the first time the host and the president had somewhat public feuds.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Trump flatly refused to go on Cavuto's Fox News show with his campaign claiming the host “does not treat Mr. Trump properly.” Cavuto claimed then that he wasn't sure why the candidate would have said such things, but now the anchor's recent remarks might finally keep the president permanently away from the “Your World” TV show.

Considering their past disagreements, it might be safe to say the president will not be giving Cavuto's advice any consideration — to everyone's despair.