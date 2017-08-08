Some Fox Employees Want To Quit Over Their Network's Russia Coverage

"I'm watching now and screaming," an anonymous Fox News employee told CNN "I want to quit."

It is a well-documented fact that when it comes to President Donald Trump and Russian meddling in the U.S. election, Fox News prefers to shift the spotlight on a totally irrelevant topic like Hillary Clinton's emails.

However, in the wake of the first charges announced by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling, the network's coverage has been so pathetic that even some of its employees are feeling embarrassed.

One of the most transparent Fox News attempt to deflect focus from possible collusion between Trump aides and Russia came from Sean Hannity.

The unabashedly pro-Trump anchor alleged that Mueller's indictments indicated a separate justice system for “the Clintons, the left, liberals and all their cronies." In fact, so engrossed was Hannity in his nonsensical rant that he accidentally referred to Clinton as President Clinton.

“What did President Clinton — or President Clinton wannabe,” he said, “President Obama, and key members of the administration, what did they know about the Uranium One scandal?”

The network's brazenly biased rhetoric has drew the ire of its senior employees as well.

"It is another blow to journalists at Fox who come in every day wanting to cover the news in a fair and objective way," one senior Fox News personality told CNN. "Fox feels like an extension of the Trump White House," they added.

With the exception of one news anchor, Shepard Smith, who indeed covered the indictments as they should be, Fox News is shamelessly confirming the widely-held perception that it is Trump's state TV or Trump TV. And Fox News anchors know that:

“Paul Manafort, we’re finding out, was involved with shady dealings prior to the election,” said The Five's Greg Gutfeld, after Smith signed off from his coverage of Mueller's indictments. “In other breaking news, Kevin Spacey’s gay. I know, it’s all mind-blowing.” Better luck tomorrow, Shep.

