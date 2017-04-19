Fox Host Tells Female Colleague She’s Arousing America With Her Dress

Hours after O’Reilly was fired over sexual harassment allegations, another Fox News host made an unsolicited sexually suggestive comment about a female colleague – on air.

Fox's Greg Gutfeld says his co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle is "giving America a raise", then segment abruptly ends pic.twitter.com/EPYzueNAk3 — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) April 19, 2017

Bill O’Reilly might be out but the truth remains that he and former network chief Roger Ailes were just the tip of the sexual harassment iceberg that is Fox News.

The news channel is teeming with racists, sexists and sexual harassers who, by the way, are blatantly unapologetic about their behavior. The most recent example of this is the moment when “The Five” host Greg Gutfeld told co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle that she was arousing viewers – on live television.

Also, this happened just hours after O’Reilly was fired from the network over sexual harassment allegations.

It all started with “The Five” panel’s discussion of the enforcement of immigration laws. Co-host Bob Beckel went off-topic to complain about how his analysis was not being accepted as a fact.

To this, Guilfoyle said, “Waah, waah, crybaby. Call your camp counselor.”

“Call your dressmaker,” Beckel shot back.

“And give him a raise,” Guilfoyle replied. “That’s what I’m saying. That’s what I’m saying.”

Suddenly, Gutfeld jumped in and told Guilfoyle, “You are giving America a raise.”

“Oh my god,” Guilfoyle replied.

Unsurprisingly, the segment ended abruptly with Gutfeld getting away with what was clearly sexual harassment, which, according to the dictionary means “harassment (typically of a woman) in a workplace, or other professional or social situation, involving the making of unwanted sexual advances or obscene remarks.”

Gutfeld’s remarks were unquestionably unwanted and obscene – and were delivered in a professional setting to a woman.

O’Reilly’s departure may be a step in the right direction but Fox News still needs to work a lot as far as addressing its deep-rooted problem with racism, sexism, misogyny and sexual harassment is concerned.