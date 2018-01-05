© Reuters/Larry Downing

Twitter Mocks Fox News For Admitting Job Growth Was Better Under Obama

Alice Salles
The internet went crazy when Fox News appeared to begrudgingly admit that job growth rates were better when Barack Obama occupied the White House.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking.

In an ironic twist of fate, when Fox News shared the average monthly job growth rates on Twitter, people promptly noticed how President Donald Trump's camp stayed mum.

In 2017, Fox News reported, the average monthly job growth was just 171,000.

As a matter of fact, December 2017 was one of the worst months, with only 148,000 jobs being added to the economy.

The real kicker, though, is that the monthly average of 2017 was actually lower than the average of most years under President Barack Obama.

Aside from 2010, when the average job growth was 88,000 per month, all years of Obama's presidency saw an average well above 2017’s paltry numbers. Despite this revelation, none of Trump’s supporters came to the rescue, choosing to, instead, remain silent about the report.

To those who are not particularly fond of the president, the realization that Fox News had to admit Trump did poorly in the job department really seemed like a treat.

Some even mocked Fox for being "fake news."

Most of the time, Fox News misses the mark and paints Trump in the most flattering light possible which is what makes their tweet rather surprising. But, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

