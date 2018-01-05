Twitter Mocks Fox News For Admitting Job Growth Was Better Under Obama

The internet went crazy when Fox News appeared to begrudgingly admit that job growth rates were better when Barack Obama occupied the White House.

In an ironic twist of fate, when Fox News shared the average monthly job growth rates on Twitter, people promptly noticed how President Donald Trump's camp stayed mum.

In 2017, Fox News reported, the average monthly job growth was just 171,000.

As a matter of fact, December 2017 was one of the worst months, with only 148,000 jobs being added to the economy.

The real kicker, though, is that the monthly average of 2017 was actually lower than the average of most years under President Barack Obama.

Aside from 2010, when the average job growth was 88,000 per month, all years of Obama's presidency saw an average well above 2017’s paltry numbers. Despite this revelation, none of Trump’s supporters came to the rescue, choosing to, instead, remain silent about the report.

To those who are not particularly fond of the president, the realization that Fox News had to admit Trump did poorly in the job department really seemed like a treat.

I thought you guys were on Team Trump. Thank you for showcasing President Obama. It’s about time you give him credit. #FactsFirst — Elizabeth Prewitt (@ehprewitt) January 5, 2018

Lol



Trump's numbers are so tiny compared to Obama's big numbers. — Patriotic Pooch (@BackupBookerT) January 5, 2018

So basically, Obama did better in job creation than Trump in each of his last six years. You won't see that on @seanhannity or on @foxandfriends — Galileo (@Galileo242) January 5, 2018

Um, @FoxNews , you know this doesn't look great for @realDonaldTrump right? Are you allowed to post this? — Brian Ferguson (@brianpferguson) January 5, 2018

Tired of all this “winning?!” Once again, Obama wins! — A Suchadola (@metfan62) January 5, 2018

Some even mocked Fox for being "fake news."

. @jaketapper ....does this mean that FoxNews is now fake too??? My head hurts. — Jeff Pender (@Jeff_Pender70) January 5, 2018

Most of the time, Fox News misses the mark and paints Trump in the most flattering light possible which is what makes their tweet rather surprising. But, even a broken clock is right twice a day.