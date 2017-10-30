Fox News Ignores Manafort, Covers Cheeseburger Emoji Instead

Instead of focusing on the most important story today, Fox News distracted audience with cheeseburger emojis and the proper placement of cheese in a sandwich.

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, was indicted on money laundering charges on Monday. But to Fox News, a cheeseburger emoji story seemed to be more newsworthy.

Raw Story reports that the network interrupted its coverage of Manafort’s indictment several times, and that one of the stories they covered while they really should have been covering the money laundering charges, involved a cheeseburger emoji and how “the cheese should be on top of the burger,” “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy reported.

Wow, Manafort just surrendered to the FBI! Let’s check on @FoxNews for the latest update.... @jonfavs pic.twitter.com/ZuJIwdvpfd — Nick Segar (@NickSegar_) October 30, 2017

Thankfully, folks on Twitter did not let this hilarious deviation from important news go unnoticed.

5:42 am flipping channels @CNN Paul Manafort indicted in Mueller Probe@FoxNews Google CEO responds to cheeseburger emoji debate — jojoko (@jojoko) October 30, 2017

Just because you want to keep your sheep in the dark doesn't mean the light is not shining. A new Halloween story next? Fav costumes? Smh — Mr E (@ercdknsn) October 30, 2017

Still, even as his campaign chairman and former associate is indicted, Trump took to Twitter to praise Fox News on focusing on Hillary Clinton and the DNC instead.

Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Great job by MichaelCaputo on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Of course, mockery ensued.

Has @FoxNews called Manafort a "Democrat campaign manager for Hillary" yet? — Dan, from the cellar (@DPoem) October 30, 2017

MSNBC: Discussing Manafort indictment

CNN: Discussing Manafort indictment

Fox News: Discussing proper cheese placement in a sandwich — Stephen Tipton (@StephenTipton) October 30, 2017

Manafort turns himself in and Fox News’ main story is where cheese should be placed on a burger. Speechless... pic.twitter.com/tmLjxYSW8r — Korie B (@koriebinwv) October 30, 2017

You misspelled Donald Trump — Cvillian (@goodolesong) October 30, 2017

What should we report on?

CNN: Manafort

MSNBC: Manafort

Fox News: Cheeseburger emoji pic.twitter.com/A84WEdw80p — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_) October 30, 2017

Seems like Faux News @FoxNews would be reporting on Halloween's new candy, the Manafort Bar. — Earl Brewer III (@ejbrew3) October 30, 2017

You are in the level with your friends at @foxnews, @foxandfriends. All, VERY poor ratings!! No one is watching @foxnews anymore. SAD! — Kit Kool (@KitKolington) October 30, 2017

By the looks of it, Trump and his trusted network will continue to live in denial, no matter who gets indicted and how many more members of the president’s inner circle get targeted by the FBI’s Russia investigation.

The question is: Will Fox News ignore the investigation when the FBI comes knocking on Trump's door?

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Carlo Allegri