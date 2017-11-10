Fox News Pundit: Almost All Women Alleging Sexual Assault Are Liars

Fox News "legal analyst" Mercedes Colwin said "actual" victims of sexual harassment and assault are “few and far between.”

Fox tonight - which has fired multiple men for sexual harassment - hosted a segment trashing women who come forward to reveal sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/MzdYDeC4gr — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 10, 2017

Just when you think Fox News cannot sink any lower, they prove you wrong.

While discussing the recent reports about Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexually abusing a child, Fox News host Sean Hannity and the channel's legal analyst Mercedes Colwin decided to focus on women who allege sexual assault instead of men who engage in sexual predation.

?Now, I know, and this goes back what you said, do people do it for money?” Hannity asked Colwin. “Do people do it for political reasons? Is that more common than people would think?”

“Undoubtedly,” Colwin replied. “There are individuals that come forward with these outrageous allegations.”

“And that hurts all women that are victims,” Hannity said, shamelessly omitting to mention that only between 2% and 10% of all rape allegations are estimated to be false.

As if suggesting almost all women claiming to have been raped are liars wasn't enough, here's how the discussion went afterward.

“Sexual harassment, that term is coined everywhere, frankly the laws are very clear as to what it takes in order to be a violation of the law,” Colwin stated.

“There are women people that are victims of predators!” Hannity exclaimed. “So horrible”

“Yes there are, but very few and far between,” she replied.

Also, Hannity defended Moore's conduct while on his radio program, "The Sean Hannity Show," by suggesting the sexual relationship between a 32-year-old Moore and a 14-year-old girl was "consensual."

After people reminded Hannity how utterly disgusting the suggestion was, he sort of apologized:

"As I said on TV tonight, I apologize when I misspoke and was not totally clear earlier today. It’s really sad when the lazy media.... — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 10, 2017

As shocking as it may be, such victim-blaming coming from Fox News is not surprising. The channel's own top executives and anchors have been accused of sexual harassment and assault over the years.

In fact, former Fox News contributor Debbie Schlussel accused host Sean Hannity in April of pressuring her into “accompany him to his hotel room for sex.”