Fox News Host Rants About ‘Illegal Alien’ Superman Rescuing Immigrants

“Remember when Superman stood for truth, justice and the American way? Then again, Clark Kent is technically an illegal alien – a native of Krypton.”

Some of you asked me if Action Comics 987 really shows who Mr. Oz is. It does. No spoilers here, though!#LodixNCBD pic.twitter.com/FfDzLD8VDG — Lodix (@lodix1) September 13, 2017

The latest edition of DC’s Action Comics seems to have angered a number of white nationalists and conservatives, who do not like the message comic #987 is sending to its fans

A scene in “The Oz Effect” depicted an angry man wearing an American flag bandana and yelling at a group of immigrants for stealing his job. However, just as he opened fire, Superman intervened and stood between the would-be mass shooter and his victims, two of whom wore hijab and one pleaded in Spanish.

“Stop this!" Superman shouted at the gunman, to which he responds, “Why?! They ruined me! Stole from me!”

The bullets deflected off the Man of Steel’s chest before he stepped forward and grabbed the apparent white supremacist.

“The only person responsible for the blackness smothering your soul — is you!" the superhero told him before handing him over to the police and asking them to make sure the immigrants were safe.

While the comic did not mention if the immigrants were undocumented, many believe that to be the case – including Fox News radio host Todd Starnes, who wrote a length column slamming Superman for saving innocent people from a hate crime.

“Instead of rounding up the illegals and flying them back to where they came from, the Man of Steel snatches the white guy and with a menacing look snarls, ‘The only person responsible for the blackness smothering your soul – is you,’” Starnes wrote. “Remember when Superman stood for truth, justice and the American way? Then again, Clark Kent is technically an illegal alien – a native of Krypton.”

Read More Is Trump Going To Sign The Bill Denouncing White Supremacists?

He also predicted, rather irately one might add, that DC Comics is going to show more of its superheroes standing up for the immigrants – which would actually be a really great thing, given the current political climate.

“So don't be surprised to see the Flash rushing Mexicans across the border or Wonder Woman using her lasso to round up Texas ranchers trying to defend their property,” Starnes continued. “It's unfortunate that DC Comics is turning its stable of iconic heroes into political pawns – hell-bent on indoctrinating our kids.”

What the racist host seemed to have missed was the fact that another scene in the comics showed a suited up Clark Kent stopping an arsonist from setting fire to the home of the wealthy.

“What do you care if I torch these one-percenter’s mansions,” the man asked Superman. “They’re stealin’ from us! They deserve to suffer!”

Superman, obviously, does not let him get away with it.

The real reason why Action Comics 987 is incredible. Superman protecting people, regardless of origin or beliefs. Great job, DC!#LodixNXBD pic.twitter.com/Zt9kVLxq7q — Lodix (@lodix1) September 14, 2017

Tragically, Starnes is not the only one who saw the latest edition of Action Comics as a threat to his beliefs.

If it's Superman's job to protect illegal aliens, then it's my job to get some kryptonite — Grumpy old man (@Radical368) September 14, 2017

I remember when superman was for truth, justice and the American way, now he breaks the law and protects illegals. — Keith Stewart (@stewdude59) September 14, 2017

Is he against the murder of innocents or is he pro ILLEGAL immigrants. Give us a break. Plus there is no "New Superman" — Oracle365 (@Oracle365) September 13, 2017

However, the praise for the latest issue drowned all the negative commentary.

The fact that a few people object to Superman saving innocent, unarmed people pretty much proves the point of the story, sad to say. — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) September 14, 2017

2 pages that perfectly capture what #SUPERMAN represents. Protecting immigrants. Standing up to bigotry. True American values. #DefendDACA pic.twitter.com/XJDfpauTHe — Kal-El (Sheraz) (@SherazFarooqi6) September 13, 2017

mother's good boy Todd Starnes is mad Superman saved an immigrant from being shot by a white supremacist bc uhhhh America or something. pic.twitter.com/SqVgnEGKju — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) September 14, 2017

Superman in AC saves innocent people from a crazy dude who wants to shoot them but all people bitch about is him saving illegals? — jenny (@clarkjoes) September 14, 2017

Superman has always stood up for what is right and continues to do the same.

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Mike Segar