Fox News Host Rants About 'Illegal Alien' Superman Rescuing Immigrants

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“Remember when Superman stood for truth, justice and the American way? Then again, Clark Kent is technically an illegal alien – a native of Krypton.”

 

 

The latest edition of DC’s Action Comics seems to have angered a number of white nationalists and conservatives, who do not like the message comic #987 is sending to its fans

A scene in “The Oz Effect” depicted an angry man wearing an American flag bandana and yelling at a group of immigrants for stealing his job. However, just as he opened fire, Superman intervened and stood between the would-be mass shooter and his victims, two of whom wore hijab and one pleaded in Spanish.

“Stop this!" Superman shouted at the gunman, to which he responds, “Why?! They ruined me! Stole from me!”

The bullets deflected off the Man of Steel’s chest before he stepped forward and grabbed the apparent white supremacist. 

“The only person responsible for the blackness smothering your soul — is you!" the superhero told him before handing him over to the police and asking them to make sure the immigrants were safe.

While the comic did not mention if the immigrants were undocumented, many believe that to be the case – including Fox News radio host Todd Starnes, who wrote a length column slamming Superman for saving innocent people from a hate crime.

 

“Instead of rounding up the illegals and flying them back to where they came from, the Man of Steel snatches the white guy and with a menacing look snarls, ‘The only person responsible for the blackness smothering your soul – is you,’” Starnes wrote. “Remember when Superman stood for truth, justice and the American way? Then again, Clark Kent is technically an illegal alien – a native of Krypton.”

He also predicted, rather irately one might add, that DC Comics is going to show more of its superheroes standing up for the immigrants – which would actually be a really great thing, given the current political climate.

“So don't be surprised to see the Flash rushing Mexicans across the border or Wonder Woman using her lasso to round up Texas ranchers trying to defend their property,” Starnes continued. “It's unfortunate that DC Comics is turning its stable of iconic heroes into political pawns – hell-bent on indoctrinating our kids.”

What the racist host seemed to have missed was the fact that another scene in the comics showed a suited up Clark Kent stopping an arsonist from setting fire to the home of the wealthy.

“What do you care if I torch these one-percenter’s mansions,” the man asked Superman. “They’re stealin’ from us! They deserve to suffer!”

Superman, obviously, does not let him get away with it.

 

Tragically, Starnes is not the only one who saw the latest edition of Action Comics as a threat to his beliefs.

 

 

 

However, the praise for the latest issue drowned all the negative commentary.

 

 

 

 

Superman has always stood up for what is right and continues to do the same.

