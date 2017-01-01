Bill O’Reilly Just Got Replaced By Another Sexist, Tucker Carlson

Fox News has replaced Bill O’Reilly with Tucker Carlson, a man who has made several sexist comments on an off air and the world is wondering why.

After getting entangled in numerous sexual harassment cases and receiving the hate of hundreds of people, host of the O'Reilly Factor Bill O’Reilly has finally been dismissed by Fox News. However, unfortunately he has been replaced by another racist and sexist, Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson has on several occasions been heard making rather sexist comments, though so far he has managed to steer clear of sexual harassment allegations.

In December, during an interview with Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca over her tweets about Ivanka Trump, Carlson suggested that the woman continue writing about fashion and “thigh-high boots” rather than politics. “You should stick to the thigh-high boots. You’re better at that,” he said.

And it only gets worse from here.

In February, while interviewing a transgender woman, Jillian Weiss of the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, the sexist show host suggested that people pretend to be transgender just so that they could slip into opposite-sex bathrooms or to defraud government programs. He repeatedly asked the activist if they had any standards by which they could differentiate a real transgender from one who is “fake it.”

Tucker Carlson’s brother, Buckley Carlson who writes for The Daily Caller, also got into a mess when he described a spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as a “whiny little self-righteous bitch” in an email sent to her and others. Defending his brother, the show host said, “I just talked to my brother about his response, and he assures me he meant it in the nicest way.”

Carlson has also openly denied the very prominent issue of gender based wage gap. “This idea that women are suffering, that’s just ridiculous!” he said. “Men are suffering,” said the man who lives in a bubble of his own.

Interestingly, amongst many other outrageous comments, Carlson on Twitter compared women serving in the armed forces with domestic violence victims. He suggested that the Pentagon’s announcement allowing women to take on combat roles was against the goal of protecting women from physical abuse.

The administration boasts about sending women to the front lines on the same day Democrats push the Violence Against Women Act. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 24, 2013

Feminism's latest victory: the right to get your limbs blown off in war. Congratulations. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 24, 2013

People on Twitter are absolutely surprised and rightly disgusted that Fox News has replaced O’ Reilly with yet another sexist, racist and misogynist, who says the most outrageous things on live television without an ounce of shame and regret.

Check out the video above to learn more about Tucker Carlson.