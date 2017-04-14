© Reuters

Fox News Turns Footage Of Afghanistan Bombing Into Country Music Video

by
Cierra Bailey
"Fox & Friends" aired an off-color video of the “Massive Ordinance Air Blast” bomb exploding in Afghanistan this week set to country music tunes.

Fox News has, once again, shared some egregious content with viewers and is facing backlash because of it.

After the United States dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan on Thursday, Fox News held a celebration of sorts by making a country music video out of it.

The “Massive Ordinance Air Blast”  (MOAB) bomb — which weighs more than 20,000 pounds and has a blast radius of up to a mile on the surface — was just used for the first time since it was developed in 2003, Think Progress reports.

“Fox & Friends” decided to show footage from the blast set to the tuned of country singer Toby Keith’s chorus of “Courtesy of the Red, White, And Blue.”

The lyrics are as follows:

“Hey Uncle Sam, put your name at the top of his list

And the Statue of Liberty started shakin’ her fist

And the eagle will fly man, it’s gonna be hell

When you hear mother freedom start ringin’ her bell

And it feels like the whole wide world is raining down on you

Brought to you courtesy of the red white and blue.”

“The video is black and white. But that is what freedom looks like, that’s the red white and blue,” host Ainsley Earhardt said after the program aired the video of the bomb dropping.

“One of my favorite things in 16 years at Fox News is watching bombs drop on bad guys,” Geraldo Rivera said.

Throughout the show, they continued to play the video repeatedly, overlaying it with various patriotic country hits, including Kid Rock’s “Born Free.”

While reports indicate that authorities estimate the bomb killed approximately 36 ISIS fighters, the number of civilian casualties and details of other damages are unclear.

Fox News’ incredibly insensitive approach to “reporting” on this very serious news is particularly problematic considering how it is a primary news source for many Americans, and according to Think Progress, was the most-watched cable network of 2016. 

