Father Accidentally Shoots, Kills Daughter: 'This Can't Be Real'

The Indiana father was teaching his sons not to ever play with guns when he accidentally shot his 9-year-old daughter. The 911 call has just now been released.

A tragic story of recklessness is shocking the nation.

According to Raw Story, 33-year-old Eric Scott Hummel, a father from Hobart, Indiana, called 911 on June 10 in panic after accidentally shooting his 9-year-old daughter. The recording has just now been released.

Hummel told the dispatcher he was trying to teach his sons not to play with guns when the accident took place, showing them his 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and telling them “not to ever play with it because it can kill someone,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

Saying he “didn’t realize there was a bullet in there,” Hummel pulled the trigger while demonstrating the risks associated with handling the weapon, shooting his own daughter as a result.

The distraught father then says, “[t]his can't be real.”

After the dispatcher asked the father to perform CPR, he said she wasn't breathing, and that there was “blood... everywhere.”

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and quickly took her to St. Mary Medical Center where the child died. She succumbed to her injuries 30 minutes after he called for help.

After the shooting, community members gathered at Hobart High School for a vigil, remembering the victim. The 33-year-old dad is now waiting for his first court hearing. The Chicago Tribune says he has been charged with “neglect of a dependent resulting in death, battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old, reckless homicide and two counts of neglect of a dependent.”

After the brutal shooting of congressmen during a baseball practice, the country started to discuss gun control once again. So we should expect to see more about this case in the news as this reckless father is judged for this tragic death.