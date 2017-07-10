Man Tells Muslims To ‘Take Off Your F***Ing Burka, Then Weeps In Court

Sorrell made hand gestures that resembled pulling the trigger of a gun and shouted words like “take of the f***ing burqa,” “This is America” and “Go back to your f***ing country.

An Oregon man, who reportedly harassed a Muslim couple from his car and hurled racist tirade at them, burst into tears after his arraignment this week.

Frederick Nolan Sorrell, 49, of Gresham, Oregon, followed an African American Muslim couple in his truck for twenty blocks, allegedly yelling numerous slurs at them and trying to strike their vehicle with his own several times. The reported hate crime occurred just two days after two brave men were stabbed to death in Portland for trying to defend two girls from an anti-Muslim rant.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Sorrell also made hand gestures that resembled pulling the trigger of a gun and shouted words like “take of the f***ing burqa,” “This is America” and “Go back to your f***ing country.

The suspect was arrested on July 7. Portland Police’s “Bias Crime” unit investigated the incident and Sorrell was charged with hate crime on July 10 in a Multnomah County courtroom, where he pleaded not guilty.

Following the event, Sorrell wept and tried to excuse his actions by claiming “ignorance.”

“I never tried to run into them. I was just going to work. I never tried to follow them. I never tried to make contact with them after the fact,” Sorrell told a local television station.

“I guess my fear and paranoia, I just yelled out. I don’t go on social media looking to hate on people,” he added. “I guess my ignorance and my stupidity is why I opened my mouth, and I shouldn’t have and I claim full responsibility.”

Sorrell said his “ignorance and stupidity” were the reason for his behavior as he didn’t know much about the Muslim faith and never once tried to learn about it in his 49 years of life. He also said that if the alleged victims wanted to meet with him and explain what was wrong about doing what he did, he would apologize to them.

He also explained he had “never seen a burqa in Portland before,” and it scared him.

“Everything I see in black that is causing all these inflictions in the world like ISIS, Antifa…the KKK with their white hoods, I would have done the same thing. You don’t do that here… I’m just scared of some of the darkness I see. Like everything black like the Grim Reaper, it’s affiliated with death,” the man said.

Strange, since a person who is so afraid of “a burqa” would purposefully go to antagonize the person who is wearing it. But that’s what Sorrell did.

He also denied the charges that he made the sign of pulling a trigger, claiming instead that he used his hands a lot while talking and didn’t own any guns. And as for his claims that he does not “go on social media looking to hate on people,” the judge had restricted him from using Facebook while on bail because he had made several discriminatory posts online.

And this isn’t his first arrest either. He has been convicted of rape and harassment by telephone by the Multnomah County. He was also previously accused of assault, harassment and strangulation but the charges were later dismissed.

So he’s not exactly a model citizen. Hopefully this time, if he is found guilty, the court will punish him to the fullest extent of the law.

