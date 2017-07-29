Free From Washington, Bannon Reportedly 'Ramping Up For War'

After President Trump fired Bannon under political pressure, the former Chief Strategist is gearing up to wage war on his White House rivals.

Since the news that President Donald Trump fired Steve Bannon, the media has been abuzz with talks of a new war. It is widely believed that Bannon will return to his work at alt-right platform Breitbart News, and there are any number of things he might do with his mouthpiece now that he's been to Washington and back.

Writer and reporter Gabriel Sherman posted on Twitter that a Bannon connection had informed him that the former White House Chief Strategist was "ramping up for war" with the president.

Bannon friend says Breitbart ramping up for war against Trump. "It's now a Democrat White House," source says. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 18, 2017

Breitbart editor Joel B. Pollack echoed Sherman's tweet with a tweet of his own that couldn't have been more succinct.

It didn't take long for Twitter users to jump in with jokes, steering the message of Pollack's tweet from politics to Edwin Starr.

An editor of Breitbart is now getting mercilessly trolled over his melodramatic shenanigans in light of Steve Bannon's firing. pic.twitter.com/erGAF9EVt8 — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 18, 2017

However, silliness appreciated but set aside, Pollack's tweet is particularly cryptic given his recent article speculating that Trump's decision to fire Bannon "may turn out to the beginning of the end for the Trump administration." Pollack heaps praise on Bannon, describing him as the "only person who could deliver honest advice and criticism to the president, because he did not need the job. He is a self-made man, and not a Washington climber."

"Bannon was not just Trump’s master strategist, the man who turned a failing campaign around in August 2016 and led one of the most remarkable come-from-behind victories in political history," writes Pollack. "He was also the conservative spine of the administration. His infamous whiteboard in the West Wing listed the promises Trump had made to the voters, and he was determined to check as many of them off as possible. Steve Bannon personified the Trump agenda. With Bannon gone, there is no guarantee that Trump will stick to the plan."

However, to clear up misconception that #WAR meant the escalating conflict with the president, Bannon told journalist and biographer Joshua Green that his allegiance is still with Trump. According to Bannon, he plans to unleash himself on those that oppose the president, wherever they be.

Steve Bannon just went on the record with me about his next move (story breaking now on @TheTerminal and @bw): pic.twitter.com/EDPULg25VR — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) August 18, 2017

According to Business Insider, Bannon met with billionaire Robert Mercer on Wednesday, with whom he's had a long and fruitful relationship and shares his apocalyptic ideologies with. The next night, Mercer had a meeting with Trump at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mercer gave millions to the Trump campaign, was allegedly instrumental in the appointment of Kellyanne Conway, and his family also remains one of Breitbart's key supporters. How Bannon wages his war against Trump's opponents and his own may depend a great deal on the Mercers.

If Bannon does return to his leadership role at Breitbart News, it seems highly likely that he will use it to go after his long list of rivals in the White House, the media, and in the Washington swamp of corporations and politicians stymieing his agenda.

Axios was informed by a source that Bannon's "killing machine" will go "thermonucleur" against the "globalists" he sees as dominating the current administration, such as H.R. McMaster, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump, to name a few. Certainly, any attack on members of the White House will have an impact on Trump though, particularly if his daughter and son-and-law are targeted. While Bannon said he does not intend to battle with the president, Trump may be collateral damage, and the president certainly wouldn't like that.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters photographer Kevin Lamarque