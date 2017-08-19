Passengers Left Terrified As French Fighter Jet Shadows Their Plane

A plane flying from Spain to the United Kingdom was shadowed by a French fighter plane, leaving passengers shocked and terrified.

British tourists 'terrified' as fighter jet tracks passenger plane https://t.co/fUTR4ZveWX pic.twitter.com/48PKuSIEWa — Irene Walsh (@IreneWalsh88) August 19, 2017

Passengers on board flight LS1204 from Malaga, Spain, to Birmingham, United Kingdom, have recalled a frightening moment when a French fighter jet pursued their plane for up to 15 minutes.

British airline Jet2 said they quizzed French aviation officials, asking why the French air force tracked their flight.

Passenger Sarah Hatfield, who was traveling with her husband Ian and their 13-year-old daughter Emily, explained the encounter. According to her, the British holiday makers in the passenger plane felt a mixture of terror and excitement.

"Someone spotted the French jet and told the cabin crew, who I presume told the Jet2 pilots. The air stewardess then announced there was nothing to worry about. Ian was terrified and it didn't help that loads of other passengers came by us to look out at it,” she said. "It was so close I could read the writing on its tail fin."

"The feeling on board was a mixture of excitement at seeing the fighter so close up and terror as to if we were about to get shot down," she added.

So far, the British airline has received no clear answer from the French authorities.

"We are awaiting clarification from the French air traffic authorities, as to why a military aircraft was apparently tracking our aircraft," said a spokesperson for Jet2.

