Amid Backlash, French TV Halts Drama Inspired By Bataclan Attack

The film project was heavily criticized for being insensitive to victims of the Paris terrorist attack. Thankfully, the company has halted production.

The production of a romantic movie based on the 2015 Bataclan terrorist attack is being halted in light of the criticism the film has received over its “tone deaf” nature.

According to reporters at Jezebel, a Change.org petition against the film was able to garner over 39,000 signatures. The company behind the film, France 2, then decided to halt the production due to the heavy criticism.

The film titled "Ce Soir-Là" (That Night) tells a story of a single mother and an Afghan man who fall in love while helping survivors from the terrorist attack that took place at the Bataclan theater in 2015. In the fictional story, the Afghan character escaped from the Taliban.

According to the petitioner behind the Change.org campaign, Claire Peltier, the movie is disrespectful toward the victims of the horrific attack.

Jezebel reports that Peltier is one of the many people who lost loved ones in the attack.

While the movie is already in the editing stage, France 2 has said that the project has been halted until producers are able to consult all victims’ associations.

In an interview about the project, the head of fiction at France 2, Fanny Rondeau, said that the idea behind the movie was never to make it about being a “voyeur or anything like that.” Instead, she said, it is “a way of talking about our world today.”

Regardless of what she said about the film, it’s clear that those who have lost loved ones to the tragedy may feel their stories are being needlessly exploited in an insensitive way. Perhaps, the public outcry will be enough to make sure that the film won’t ever see the light of day.