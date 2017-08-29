© Reuters: Ernest Scheyder

Frustrated Harvey Survivor Tears Into CNN Reporter During Interview

by
Laurel Dammann
An exhausted mother got visibly upset with a CNN reporter while on air, telling her "y'all trying to interview people in their worst times."

Children asleep on the floor of a hotel lobby with a woman and a man sitting nearby.

In the chaos of Hurricane Harvey's aftermath, emotions run high as many are struggling to keep themselves and their loved ones safe while also dealing with the trauma of a natural disaster. Collisions are inevitable, and one was caught on camera when a visibly exhausted evacuee laid into a CNN reporter during an interview in a makeshift shelter.

"Y'all are sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the f*** is wrong with us," the mother snaps at the journalist, one arm around her child as she becomes increasingly agitated. "And you really trying to understand with a microphone in my face, with me shivering cold, with my kids wet. And you're still putting a microphone in my face!"

The reporter continuously apologizes and tries to soothe the frustrated woman before eventually backing away. The woman then turns and leaves. 

It's a rough moment, a crash between one person trying to do their job and another just trying to make it through.

The interview has been making the rounds on social media, and the responses have generally been understanding of both sides, expressing sympathy for the Harvey evacuee, as well as thanks to journalists for spreading awareness as to the situation on the ground.

However, some did question the reporter's methods and raised concerns over the media response to natural disasters in general. 

Inherent to the profession, journalists have always had to walk a careful line between observation and engagement, between telling the story and becoming a part of the story. To those in urgent need of help, that can be understandably aggravating, and part of being a good reporter is taking those raw, human expressions of emotion with grace.

Read More
Flood Victims Are Attacking, Shooting At 'Cajun Navy' Good Samaritans

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS, Ernest Scheyder

Tags:
cnn reporter flooding houston houston texas hurricane harvey hurricane harvey victims mother and children natural disaster woman angry at cnn
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.