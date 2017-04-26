This Town Hall Voter Deserves An Award For His Speech On Trump’s Taxes

An angry town hall voter asked Leonard Lance if he would sponsor a legislation compelling President Donald Trump for his tax returns. His answer was negative.

Angry crowd demanded answers from New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance about President Donald Trump’s tax returns at his third town hall of the year.

A furious town hall voter asked a pertinent question about the commander-in-chief, demanding why a public figure like the media mogul who spend almost his life to stay in the lime-light not bring his tax revenues to light.

Bringing things in context, the constituent asked Lance that it was even more important for the president to disclose his taxes after all his alleged ties with Russia and conflicts of interest around the world with his business dealings.

Lance agreed that the presidency was a public position and for generations presidential candidates released taxes. But when the fueled individual and audience confronted Lance, if he would sponsor or co-sponsor a legislator, demanding Trump for his tax returns — his response was negative.

The former reality star had claimed the public doesn’t care about his taxes. But his claims were disputed after Tens of thousands of people marched across the U.S. to demand his tax returns.

Trump treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin also mentioned earlier that the president "has no intention" of releasing his tax returns to the public, arguing that Americans have more than enough information about the president's financial matters.

But Trump’s tax complexities are all made up. The media mogul refused to release his tax returns, citing an ongoing audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS has said that Trump can release his tax returns even while under audit.