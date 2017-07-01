© Reuters

Even Chaotic G20 Protests Couldn’t Stop This Pizza Delivery Guy

Komal
Employee of the month? Watch as a Domino's employee casually drives through a mob to deliver pizza in a town beleaguered with riots and protests.

Even protesters need pizza.

The protests against the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, have been chaotic, violent and pretty ugly.

Normally during such dangerous riots, people tend to stay inside their homes or at least avoid traveling through risky areas. However, a brave Domino's Pizza delivery guy threw caution to the wind all for the sake of his job.

In the now-viral video, the unfazed motorist can be seen driving through the crowds who were demonstrating against the summit in Hamburg.  According to the website Fink Hamburg, the driver is named Benjamin and is believed to be 27 years old.

The anti-capitalism protests, dubbed “Welcome to Hell,” at times escalated to fiery riots and triggered a heavy police response. Many images showed police in riot gear hosing down protesters with water and tear gas.

Other fierce images showed cars on fire. Emerging from this form of “hell,” the pizza guy was hailed online as a sort of hero. He braved smoke, protesters and even the police.

Watch in the video above as Benjamin comes head to head with the protestors and police like a boss.

This is him after making it through the G20 crowds:

According to reports, more than 100,000 protesters from across Europe have entered the German city to stage demonstrations. Police believe as many as 8,000 are ready to commit violence.   

