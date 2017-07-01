The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators’ New Show Sounds As Racist As Can Be

The new HBO series will focus on what would have happened if the South had successfully seceded, giving rise to a new nation where slavery remained legal.

The creators of the immensely popular TV drama “Game of Thrones” have just announced their new project — and fans think it may be racist.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are bringing a new series, titled “Confederate,” to HBO that will focus on the American Civil War — or rather what would have happened if the southern states had successfully seceded, giving rise to a new nation where slavery remained legal.

The alternate-timeline story will feature characters from both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone — the strip where the two countries meet — including freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, reformers and journalists, and it “chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War.”

“We have discussed ‘Confederate’ for years, originally as a concept for a feature film,” said Benioff and Weiss in a statement. “But our experience on 'Thrones' has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO. There won’t be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world, and we couldn’t imagine better partners in world-building than [co-writers and co-executive producers] Nichelle and Malcolm [Spellman], who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills.”

“As the brilliant ‘Game Of Thrones’ winds down to its final season, we are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Dan and David, knowing that any subject they take on will result in a unique and ambitious series,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “Their intelligent, wry and visually stunning approach to storytelling has a way of engaging an audience and taking them on an unforgettable journey. 'Confederate' promises to be no exception, and we are honored to be adding the talented team of Nichelle and Malcolm Spellman to the mix.”

However, is the series really such a good idea? Some people rightly believe the new series will be a dream come true for white supremacists. Depicting a world in which slavery still exists could actually provide fuel for fire, especially in current times when white supremacist protest the removal of Confederate leaders statues, when the Confederate flag is still seen as a symbol of Southern heritage rather than the oppression of black people and when hate crimes against black Americans are on the rise.

Someone Photoshop Bree Newsome tearing the contracts from Benioff and Weiss' hands #Confederate pic.twitter.com/cebtmfEYRi — Jordan Calhoun (@JordanMCalhoun) July 19, 2017

What's so hard to understand that we don't want memorials to those who tortured, murdered, raped the humans they enslaved? #confederate — Fun in the sun! (@DismalFlorida) July 19, 2017

#Confederate is akin to making a movie about never defeating nazi germany and allowing the holocaust to continue — unpforgettable pfire (@firefire100) July 19, 2017

The fandom for the new #HBO show #Confederate is gonna be Tragic. Can you imagine how much harmful imagery they're gonna produce? pic.twitter.com/P9xbxfQQtv — Zora Neale Hustlin' (@MarsinCharge) July 19, 2017

Hulu: Our series, The Handmaid's Tale, is going to be the most chillingly prescient dystopian show in 2017!

HBO: "Hold my beer" #Confederate — ?? Meghan Sara ?? (@MeghanSaraK) July 19, 2017

What if black members of the Screen Actors Guild boycott @HBO's #Confederate?



No slaves. No show. ??? pic.twitter.com/RxZkOZg3Wd — Marcus Philippus (@MP4TH) July 20, 2017

Like even if Confederate is critical of current day racism, do we need another series about the suffering of POC, written by white men? — peat ape (@kamilumin) July 19, 2017

Get ready black people, Here comes the rapes and the whippings...this is as clueless as the Pepsi comercial #Confederate pic.twitter.com/9Y63Buq4cP — RAWIMAGINE (@Rawimagine) July 20, 2017

HBO: See how we treat actors like garbage on Westworld?

Humans: Ya

HBO: Let's do that but with black people.

Humans: No! Don't!#Confederate — President Deefidicus (@Deefidicus) July 20, 2017

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Robert Galbraith