The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators’ New Show Sounds As Racist As Can Be

The new HBO series will focus on what would have happened if the South had successfully seceded, giving rise to a new nation where slavery remained legal.

Game Of Thrones

The creators of the immensely popular TV drama “Game of Thrones” have just announced their new project — and fans think it may be racist.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are bringing a new series, titled “Confederate,” to HBO that will focus on the American Civil War — or rather what would have happened if the southern states had successfully seceded, giving rise to a new nation where slavery remained legal.

The alternate-timeline story will feature characters from both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone — the strip where the two countries meet — including freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, reformers and journalists, and it “chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War.”

“We have discussed ‘Confederate’ for years, originally as a concept for a feature film,” said Benioff and Weiss in a statement. “But our experience on 'Thrones' has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO. There won’t be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world, and we couldn’t imagine better partners in world-building than [co-writers and co-executive producers] Nichelle and Malcolm [Spellman], who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills.”

“As the brilliant ‘Game Of Thrones winds down to its final season, we are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Dan and David, knowing that any subject they take on will result in a unique and ambitious series,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “Their intelligent, wry and visually stunning approach to storytelling has a way of engaging an audience and taking them on an unforgettable journey. 'Confederate' promises to be no exception, and we are honored to be adding the talented team of Nichelle and Malcolm Spellman to the mix.”

However, is the series really such a good idea? Some people rightly believe the new series will be a dream come true for white supremacists. Depicting a world in which slavery still exists could actually provide fuel for fire, especially in current times when white supremacist protest the removal of Confederate leaders statues, when the Confederate flag is still seen as a symbol of Southern heritage rather than the oppression of black people and when hate crimes against black Americans are on the rise.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

