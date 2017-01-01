Man Dies After Consuming Nacho Cheese Sauce From A Gas Station

A man died while nine were hospitalized after suffering from botulism—a rare food poisoning disease after eating nacho cheese sauce from a gas station.

Food safety is very important, and outlets selling perishable goods must keep a check on the quality of their food items, because man sadly lost his life after consuming food from a gas station.

Tests from the California Department of Public Health confirmed the nacho cheese sauce served at a gas station in Sacramento County contained a bacterium, which is known to be rare but deadly. Once the bacteria goes in a person’s system, it leads to painful conditions, including double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, or muscle weakness

And that is exactly what happened with Martin Galindo.

The 37-year-old was hospitalized after consuming nacho cheese fries that contained a toxin that causes botulism —a rare food poisoning diseases caused by the Clostridium botulinum bacterium, from Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas. He was eventually taken off life support after two weeks of being in coma, his family confirmed.

A GoFundMe page was set to help with the expenses.

Nine other people also suffered from food borne disease and were hospitalized. A mother of three had to be rushed to the intensive care unit.

In 2015, around 200 people were affected by botulism in the United States, but only 39 of those cases were from the food borne version.

Botulism can also occur in infants and be transmitted via injuries or wounds. On an average, between 3 and 5 percent of people affected die from the poison, which starts by paralyzing facial nerves, the mouth, and the throat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bacterium is most often linked to home-canned foods that are short of proper hygienic procedures.

“While there are still unanswered questions about this outbreak, these tragic illnesses are important reminders to be vigilant about food safety,” said Dr. Karen Smith, a state public health officer and the director of CDPH. “As we head into the summer barbecue season, both indoor and outdoor chefs need to be on guard against all food borne illnesses.”

According to the CDPH health officials, the gas station stopped selling the toxin containing cheese sauce since May 5 and believe there’s no further public risk.