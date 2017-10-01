White Man Calls Soldier N*****, Said She Shouldn’t Be Able To ‘Serve’

“Told me to never forget that I am nothing but a n***** and that us n*****s do not deserve to serve this very country and to take off my uniform and to kill myself.”

A female member of the U.S. military was called a n***** by a white motorist during what media outlets are calling a “road rage” incident but was clearly a racist one.

Geminia Aimable, a 19-year-old private in the Army National Guard of the United States, was driving when she was chased and called racial slurs by an unidentified white man. The deranged white man cut her off and repeatedly blocked her during traffic. When they stopped at a red light, the man got out and called her the n-word to her face. Aimable was wearing her uniform during that time so the man could see she was military.

“In my 19 years of living… I have never been called a n*****. To my face at least,” write Aimable in a Facebook post she wrote after the incident. “He comes banging on my window cursing me out... and proceeding to call me a n*****. Told me to never forget that I am nothing but a n***** and that us n*****s do not deserve to serve this very country and to take off my uniform and to kill myself.”

As if things weren’t already divisive enough, white supremacists are now disrespecting the military. When Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem, these same types of white supremacists started calling him out for “disrespecting the military.” However, if this incident is anything to go by, the only thing they mean by “military” is white soldiers.

In an interview with Raw Story, Aimable said her first response of her anger rather than fear.

“I wanted to fight him. I wanted to make him take those words back,” she told Raw Story. “I also remembered that I am in uniform and I must conduct myself accordingly. Also, I, as an African American or a n**ger in his sense, I tend to be stereotyped as violent, so why fulfill their stereotypes?”

“With this uniform comes a lot of power and responsibilities,” she said. “There are moments were I wish I could join friends in protest. Instead, I write poetry on equality for all especially the LGBT community and poetry on racism.”

Aimable also said she supports African Americans like Kaepernick and other NFL players who take a knee to protest police brutality and racism and does not see the actions as an insult to the flag or U.S. Army — unlike what President Donald Trump and his supporters claim.

“I will never forget that I am not only a soldier but also a minority that’s fighting for this country that also sees that racism is still a prominent issue,” she said. “They can take a knee, I will continue to stand tall and proud for I fight for this very country.”

