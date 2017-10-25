George HW Bush Admits He Groped An Actress As An 'Attempt At Humor'

“He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,” actress Heather Lind said.

Actress Heather Lind, who starred in AMC’s series “Turn: Washington Spies,” has accused former President George H.W. Bush of groping her during a promotional event for the TV show in 2014.

In a long, now-deleted, Instagram post, the 34-year-old said she was sexually assaulted during a photo call a few years ago.

“When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo,” she recalled.

Lind said the former president did not shake her hand but instead touched her “from behind from his wheelchair.” He also allegedly told her a dirty joke, while his wife Barbara Bush looked on.

She said the incident also happened a second time.

“And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again,’” Lind added, saying his security guard later told her she shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.

A representative for the now-93-year-old Bush said Lind may have misunderstood the former president’s “attempt at humor.”

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” the statement said.

Why is it that every male in power thinks sexual assault is a joke?

The actress received a lot of notice for her #MeToo post, but not all people were supportive of her.

“Why didn't you say this four years ago instead of now?” One internet user asked, according to the Daily Mail.

What’s wrong with people that they harass victims about not speaking up immediately after a traumatic incident — as if that’ s such an easy thing for a vulnerable woman to come forward against a powerful tormenter.

Meanwhile, others questioned whether being touched from behind amounts to sexual assault. To answer those people: yes, it does.

According to RAINN, sexual assault refers to “sexual contact or behavior that occurs without explicit consent of the victim.” It includes attempted rape, forcing a victim to perform sexual acts, such as oral sex or penetrating the perpetrator’s body, penetration of the victim’s body, also known as rape and yes, fondling or unwanted sexual touching.

Still, there are others who believe Lind is lying.

This amounts to victim blaming as well and is one of the many reasons victims are afraid to come forward and report these sexual attacks.

Also, Lind’s account falls in line with Bush’s statement in which he apologized to her and inadvertently admitted his guilt.

Lind’s admission came after she saw the photo of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush during an event to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

“I was disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organizing aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes,” Lind wrote. “I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence towards many of the men in the photo.”

She ended her social media post with “And I thank President Barack Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, but I do not respect him. #metoo.”

