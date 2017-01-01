George Takei Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Male Model In 1981

What's even shocking is the fact that just days ago, Takei spoke up against Kevin Spacey, calling his sexual assault against Anthony Rapp, "abuse of power."

When even George Takei is accused of sexual assault, one has to wonder what the world is coming to?

Scott Brunton, a former male model, said Takei made him drunk and then groped him while he was unconscious in the actor's condo in 1981.

Brunton said he was 23 years old and Takei was in his 40s when the incident took place. The young model was just beginning his career at the time when he met Takei and the two exchanged numbers. After Brunton broke up with his boyfriend, Takei invited him to a dinner and a show. The older actor was very consoling in Brunton's time of need and eventually invited the model to his condo for a drink.

Here, things took an unexpected and horrifying turn.

After having a couple of drinks, Brunton began to feel dizzy and faint. He then passed out. When the model woke up, he saw his pants were around his ankles and Takei was trying to get his underwear off and groping him up at the same time. When Brunton resisted, Takei said he only wanted to get him "comfortable."

"You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable," recounted Brunton. He finally managed to push off Takei and go back to his car.

Read More Roy Moore Allegedly Sexually Assaulted A Woman When She Was 14

The model said years later, he still feels betrayed by Takei. He also said he met the

"Star Trek" actor a few years ago on a book tour, but did not have the courage to ask him about the incident.

“I always wanted to ask him—I just felt really betrayed,” he said. “I thought I was a friend and here I am later, just another piece of meat."

Brunton said he later called Takei at his hotel and asked if he remembered him. Takei did.

"I wanted to ask him why. We met for coffee, and I just couldn’t bring myself to do it. It was just too uncomfortable,” he said.

The 80-year-old actor is currently out of the country traveling in Australia and Japan and is not available for comment.

What's doubly horrifying is that Takei is one of the most respected persons in Hollywood and is a prominent human rights activist, fighting for the LGBTQ community. Just a few days ago, the actor spoke out against Kevin Spacey calling his alleged sexual abuse of Anthony Rapp, "an abuse of power."

He is now accused of being guilty of the very same thing.

It is extremely upsetting that even a revered human rights activist may be a sleazebag.

Read More Comedian Louis C.K. Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are True

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Andrew Kelly