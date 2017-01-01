What a time to be alive. A former U.S. president, whose false case for invading Iraq claimed thousands of innocent lives, is now favorable in the view of Democrats.

Ever since President Donald Trump took office, various polls have started painting a somewhat dismal picture of the country.

For instance, 46 percent of voters believe major news organizations fabricate stories about Trump, which is certainly not the case. Meanwhile, nearly 53% of U.S. military officers do not like their commander-in-chief - and that's obviously not a good sign, though, not surprising when the commander-in-chief develops a penchant for disparaging his servicemen and their grieving families.

More recently, a YouGov/Economist survey has found a 51 percent majority of the Democratic Party now holds a somewhat favorable view of former U.S. President George W. Bush, according, with just 42 percent still viewing him unfavorably.

That's upsetting, considering the (well-documented) fact that Bush was responsible for invading Iraq, a conflict that claimed thousands of innocent lives and ruined many others.

Read More 13 Years After Abu Ghraib, Trump Wants More Torture

It is also important to mention here that President Bush left office as one of the most unpopular departing presidents in the history of the country, according to a CBS News/New York Times poll, which showed Bush's final approval rating at 22 percent. Only 6 percent of Democrats approved of the job he had done as president.

After all, it was Bush and his aides Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld, along with former British PM Tony Blair, who became the architects of a war that turned out to be the most expensive mistake in modern history.

The Chilcot inquiry, a British public inquiry into the country's role in the Iraq War, found at least 150,000 Iraqis died in the conflict and more than a million were displaced. But the Iraq Body Count project puts the number of fatalities, since 2003, well over 251,000. The count includes 179,000 civilians who died as a result of aerial bombardment, IED explosions, suicide bombings, executions and murders etc.

And let's not forget the menace of extremist groups, including the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) that were created as a result of Bush's actions in Iraq. Also worth mentioning here are the alleged war crimes perpetrated by U.S. soldiers and contractors at the Abu Ghraib detention facility and the CIA torture program green-lighted - and covered up - by the Bush administration.

In fact, in 2011, a seven-member war crimes tribunal in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, found Bush and Blair guilty of “crimes against peace” in absentia.

However, all of this was forgotten, as is evident from the latest YouGov/Economist poll, when Bush took the podium last week and delivered a now-viral takedown of Trump's "anti-American values."

Granted, Trump lacks civility, professionalism and dignity and, most of the times, morality. However, just because the current president is awful, doesn't mean one should forget the heinous crimes perpetrated by his predecessors.

Bush is a war criminal. This fact must not be forgotten no matter how indecorous Trump gets during his term.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters