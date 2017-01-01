Cop Allegedly Runs Over Black Man After Mistaking Him For A Suspect

“I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran,” Hill told WSB-TV. “So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal.”

A police officer in Atlanta, Georgia, allegedly ran over a black man after mistaking him for a wanted criminal. And after finding out he wasn't the right man, he arrested him anyway.

In an interview to WSB-TV, Warren Hill claimed a cop intentionally ran him over with his car while looking for a domestic violence suspect.

Hill said he tried to run away from the officers as he saw their vehicle coming toward him.

“I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran,” Hill told the local news channel. “So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal.”

Shortly, the police discovered Hill wasn't the suspect they were looking for.

Read More Black Man Wrongfully Detained By Police Wins $110,000 Settlement

However, far from admitting the horrendous mistake, the cop arrested Hill after finding out he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to show up in court.

"It hurt bad," Hill continued. "My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?"

The Atlanta Police Department reportedly placed the unidentified officer on leave. They also referred the case to its Office of Professional Standards for further investigation, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Meanwhile, Hill is considering a lawsuit against the department.