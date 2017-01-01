Georgia Congressman Uses Alexandria Shooting To Arm Lawmakers

“We’re not any more special than anybody else, but we are targets,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk. “This is exactly why there is a lot of fear of even doing town halls at this point.

The shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, which left Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise critically wounded, has renewed calls for stricter gun control measures in the country.

However, at least one Republican congressman is calling for more guns, in response to the tragedy.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), who was present on the GOP baseball practice squad when the shooting occurred, says Congress should consider allowing lawmakers to arm themselves.

“If this had happened in Georgia, he wouldn’t have gotten too far,” Loudermilk told Capitol Hill reporters, according to the Washington Post. “I had a staff member who was in his car maybe 20 yards behind the shooter, who was pinned in his car, who back in Georgia carries a 9-millimeter in his car. . . . He had a clear shot at him.”

The shooting has also brought into focus lax gun laws in Virginia, which is known to be a gun-friendly state.

Virginia State Police says firearms don’t have to be registered and the state allows people to openly carry guns without a permit. Concealed carry, however, requires a permit. Meanwhile, in Alexandria, a permit for gun ownership is not required neither does the city require for guns to be registered.

“No firearm or airgun (BB) can be discharged within the City limits except by law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties,” according to the city’s official website.

Loudermilk, however, referenced gun laws in Washington that are comparatively stricter. He said all lawmakers deserved guns or some sort of security, not just the top level D.C. politicians.

“Most of us are here in D.C., so how do you have the gun here and just transport it to Virginia?” Loudermilk added. “I think we need to look at some kind of reciprocity for members here.”

And then bizarrely he suggested the lack of lax gun laws is the reason many lawmakers are not attending town halls. This is a false statement because the reason many, mostly Republican, congressmen have lately been ditching town halls is because they can’t defend the disastrous GOP health care plan aka Trumpcare.

“We’re not any more special than anybody else, but we are targets,” Loudermilk said. “This is exactly why there is a lot of fear of even doing town halls at this point.”

So, as per Loudermilk’s logic, if one adds more guns to a mass shooting, it will help reduce gun violence.

Genius.