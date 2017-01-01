Video Shows Cop Violently Kicking Handcuffed Black Man In The Face

The outrageous video shows a police officer running towards a handcuffed African-American man lying on the ground and viciously stomping on his face.

Unfortunately, the country cannot seem to go a day without a disturbing incident of police brutality or racism making the headlines.

Just a day after a California police officer was caught on camera choking and beating a young African-American man in Sacramento neighborhood for allegedly jaywalking, another video has emerged showing a Georgia cop violently kicking a handcuffed black man lying on the ground in the middle of the street.

In the upsetting clip, posted on Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta’s Facebook page, an officer can be seen dragging a man, whose identity has not yet been released, from his vehicle before viciously slamming him to the ground.

Once the cop handcuffed the man’s hands behind his back, another police officer entered the scene and brutally kicked the victim’s face without any apparent cause.

It is pertinent to mention the man did not seem to be resisting the arrest or fighting back.

“We are DEMANDING that Gwinnett County Police Department immediately terminate this officer who viciously kicked a HANDCUFFED BLACK MAN lying on the ground in the middle of the street (off Sugarloaf Parkway) without cause and without merit. After brutally kicking him in the face, blood splattered everywhere,” stated Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta in its post. “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta is now hereby seeking to have criminal charges brought against this officer expeditiously. This is why we take to the streets and scream #BlackLivesMatter, it's because American police officers have ZERO regards for black lives, they beat us, shoot and kill us without a blink of an eye and the biggest problem is, it all goes UNCHALLENGED.”

The Gwinnett County Police Department has not commented on the video as of yet.

This is a developing story.