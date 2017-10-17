After Las Vegas Shooting, GOP Candidate Offers Bump Stock Giveaway

"Blaming guns or bump stocks for the actions of a lunatic is the same as blaming McDonald's for heart disease."

A Georgia GOP gubernatorial hopeful is holding bump fire stocks giveaways in solidarity with gun owners.

Republican Georgia state Sen. Michael Williams believes condemning the bump stocks will hamper taking any action against gun control. He said there is “zero evidence” banning rapid-fire device will have any impact on gun violence,.

Williams is giving one device away to show his support for the Second Amendment. People can visit his website and fill out a submission form to win one of the devices.

However, according to law enforcement officials, the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, used a device similar to the bump stock and killed over 50 people. Bump stocks allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly.

But Williams thinks otherwise.

“The tragedy in Las Vegas broke my heart, but any talk of banning or regulating bump stocks is merely cheap political lip service from career politicians,” Williams said. “In reality, the bump stock is the new, shiny object politicians are using to deceive voters into believing they are taking action against gun violence. Many firearms experts determined the Las Vegas shooter’s use of a bump stock actually prevented more casualties and injures [sic] due to its inconsistency, inaccuracy, and lack of control.”

He further asserted that "liberals and Hollywood elites" were attacking the rights of Georgia gun owners. For him mental health issues were the reason behind inner-city violence, and not bump stocks.

"If politicians wanted to have a real conversation on reducing gun violence, they would be discussing mental health awareness and ways to reduce the weekly bloodbath in Chicago and other inner cities," he said. "Blaming guns or bump stocks for the actions of a lunatic is the same as blaming McDonald's for heart disease."

However, not just Democrats, people from his own party, don’t agree with this stance. Earlier this month, Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo introduced legislation restricting the use of the devices, and regarding examining the legality of the devices.

Coming back to the Georgia candidate, him promoting these devices, which are under investigation regarding being banned or not, is a very odd gesture in itself.

