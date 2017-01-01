KKK Member Shares Photos Of Woman’s Kids After She Defends MLK

“Wow. Are we really talking about this? Is this a joke?” said the woman in response to a racist KKK comment. What followed were death threats for her and her family.

A Georgia woman fears for her life after she received “terroristic threats” from a self-proclaimed member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the person took issue with one of her Facebook comments supporting Martin Luther King. She said she read a comment from the person questioning whether a statue of the civil rights leader should also be removed following the removal of statues of Confederate generals across the country.

This isn’t the first time the racial issue of “both sides of the narrative” has arisen. Many white supremacists are of the opinion that people who stood up for equal rights for all should be equated with those who defended the killing and abusing of hundreds of thousands of African Americans to propagate slavery.

Case in point: earlier this year, South Carolina Republican, Sheri Few, demanded the removal of a slave memorial if a Confederate monument is taken from the statehouse grounds.

“Weak politicians are too quick to blame a horrible tragedy on a flag, or a gun, or even free speech,” Few said in her political campaign.

It seems the sentiment was shared by this Ku Klux Klan member as well. Understandably, the Georgia woman, who herself is white but has a black husband and biracial children, was disturbed by this comparison.

“What I said was, ‘Wow. Are we really talking about this? Is this a joke?’” she posted in response to the Facebook comment.

Her reply rubbed a self-proclaimed klansman the wrong way who bizarrely assumed the statement was a threat to him and his family. These neo-Nazis are the ones who are always shouting about free speech when it comes to defending the confederacy or their own bigoted rhetoric. But if a person writes a mild response for some of their objectionable comments, they perceive it as a threat.

The klansman retaliated by putting up pictures of her children and her work address. What followed were dozens of hate messages.

“One lady messaged me and told me I’d be looking over my shoulder for the rest of my life. One man said, ‘You don’t mess with the Klan, we’ll all come get you,’” she told a local news channel.

“(They said) my kids are going to go to hell. We’re not supposed to mix races. I know where you work. I know where your family lives,” she said.

She complained about the incident to the Bartow County Sheriff’s office who is now investigating the case.

“It’s anxiety and paranoia, I mean, I haven’t slept,” the victim said. “I’m constantly looking out of the window. I literally won’t go anywhere without my gun. I won’t go to the bathroom without my gun.”

“I was in shock…that this is still alive in 2017,” she added.

The sheriff’s office has assigned deputies who will now be conducting additional patrols outside the woman’s house.

