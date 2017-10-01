German Neo-Nazi Caught On Tape Spitting At Elderly Holocaust Survivor

“To see a man give the Hitler salute in public and at such a place — this cannot be allowed," said the 84-year-old Holocaust survivor and harassment victim.

America isn’t the only country where white supremacy and neo-Nazism are alive and well.

In Germany, a neo-Nazi was caught on film spitting at an elderly Holocaust survivor before flipping his middle finger at him and then gesturing with the “Heil Hitler” salute, Raw Story reports.

The target of this hateful attack, 84-year-old Rolf Issacsohn, was being interviewed for a documentary outside of the Leipzig Synagogue Memorial when the incident occurred.

The bald, middle-aged white man — who the International Business Times referred to as a “skinhead” — walked into the view of the cameras and began harassing the elderly man during his interview. Witnesses also said that after the film crew turned off their cameras, the man flashed the offensive Nazi salute.

There was also another man involved who made gestures simulating masturbation directed at Issacsohn.

WARNING: Video contains graphic imagery that may be unsuitable for some viewers.

“I was shaking inside,” Issacsohn said of the harassment. “To see a man give the Hitler salute in public and at such a place — this cannot be allowed.”

A significant difference between the United States and Germany, however, is that the “Heil Hitler” salute is illegal in Germany. If authorities do catch the man, he could face up to three years behind bars just for the gesture alone.

Needless to say, the neo-Nazi’s behavior was disgusting and reprehensible. To unleash such a cruel and vulgar attack against an elderly person indicates that there are no boundaries to this man's bigotry, and that is terrifying.

It is likely no coincidence that this type of interaction occurred in the President Donald Trump era where neo-Nazis, racists, and white supremacists around the world feel empowered and emboldened to freely spread their hateful messages.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Heinrich Stürzl