G20 Protest Descends Into Chaos As Cops Use Water Cannons On Activists

As G20 protests in Hamburg turned violent, German police officers began using pepper spray and water cannons against demonstrators.

During this year's Group of 20 top economic powers' meeting in Germany, thousands of people gathered to protest the governments involved. Unfortunately, the protest quickly erupted into violent chaos.

According to The Washington Post, German authorities have made use of pepper spray and water cannons to disperse the crowds that gathered in Hamburg. Protesters in attendance had named the march “G-20: Welcome to Hell.” At first, they met at a riverside plaza, which is used for Hamburg’s weekly fish market, but then continued with the march through the city. The clash took place near the market.

Wild protest scenes at the G-20 in Germany. via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/oUt7W4kPyX — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 6, 2017

Watch. Protester stares down a water cannon during G-20 protest. Helluva reporting job by @KeirSimmons in the middle of this. via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/TGoIixRa2r — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 6, 2017

Some protesters wearing black hoods attacked a patrol car with bricks and bottles, crashing its window after officials used loudspeakers to urge demonstrators to remove their masks. Frustrated that hooded protesters didn't follow instructions, officials tried to separate them from the thousands of others participating in the event with water cannons and pepper spray.

As thousands more marchers are expected to make an appearance, authorities seem confident they will be able to contain the crowds with the 20,000 men force, who are patrolling the city's streets.

Just a few hours before they heavy intervention in the march by police, German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted United States President Donald Trump at the Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg. The two leaders haven't had the friendliest encounters in the past, but this time around they even shared a handshake in front of the cameras.

During this year's G20 meeting, country officials will be discussing immigration, trade, and climate change. Trump stands at odds with participating countries on all of these subjects, which may make some of these meetings somewhat difficult for everyone involved.

Hopefully, protesters are able to carry on with their march without exposing themselves and others to risks. As we all know, authorities aren't known for their restraint — domestically or abroad.