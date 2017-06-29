Police Assault Nigerian Passenger For Not Having A Ticket

“It’s absolutely not OK what you’re doing, the guy didn’t do anything to you,” said the woman filming the video. You should be ashamed of yourself; this is racist what you’re doing.”

People are calling out the Deutsche Bahn German train system after a black man was disgracefully dragged out of the carriage for not having a ticket.

The 48-year-old Nigerian national can be seen screaming in pain, clinging to the metal handrails, as officers use excessive force to pull him out of the suburban S-Bahn train that was headed to Munich city center from the airport.

Natalija Miletic, who was filming this dramatic situation, can be heard telling the police officers to stop the racial profiling.

“It’s absolutely not OK what you’re doing, the guy didn’t do anything to you,” she said. "You should be ashamed of yourself; this is racist what you’re doing.”

“Why are you doing this? He paid,” she inquired.

Someone on the train also tried to stop Miletic from filming the video. She had to school them; being a journalist, she knew there was nothing wrong in recording the video.

“Of course, I can film when I want. I work for Deutsche Bahn, I am a journalist and I know what my rights are,” she said in German.

The man was reportedly removed from the train at Leuchtenbergring station. When the police officers asked him to show his ID card and pay a $68 fine, he allegedly refused.

However, there was a reason behind his inability to pay the fine.

The man, apparently, had only around $10 on him, with which he was going to buy food. He even told the officers about his situation, but they didn't listen to him.

They collected that money from him and ordered him to pay the rest of the money.

"We have already established that traveling without a fine is illegal, but since when have ticket inspectors started collecting money in installments? Deutsche Bahn, the company operating trains in Germany, also said it was “unusual to receive only partial payments,” commenting on the incident later.