'Ghost Ship' With 8 Skeletons Found In Japan Could Be From North Korea

“I was surprised to see the boat in such a bad condition,” said a woman who saw bodies being carried off on stretchers.

A wooden fishing boat, with eight badly decomposed bodies, washed up in northwestern coast of Japan.

Although it has not been officially stated where the boat and people originated from, it is being speculated the people belonged to North Korea.

The beach, on which the 7-meter-long boat emerged, faces the hermit kingdom’s eastern shore with the Sea of Japan separating the two countries. At first, the boat was spotted drifting in the sea but bodies were discovered once it washed up on shore.

The gender and identities of the people couldn’t be identified because of the terrible state the bodies were in. However, products found on the boat had Korean script on them, giving clues they belonged to North Korea.

The boat is being called a “ghost ship” which is commonly used for boats that are unnamed or are carrying dead bodies.

According to authorities, last week police found eight men who said they were from North Korea and were fishermen, not defectors.

In a similar incident, partly skeletonized bodies of two males were also found on the western shore of the Sea of Japan island of Sado. The identities of the men were not discovered but items such as cigarettes and life jackets on the boat showed they were from North Korea.

Experts say one of the reasons behind the incidents could be North Korea’s food shortages. Fishermen in the hermit kingdom are forced to go into dangerous waters in desperation of catching more fish.

“North Korea pushes so hard for its people to gather more fish so that they can make up their food shortages,” said Seo Yu-suk, research manager of North Korean Studies Institution in Seoul.

From January to Nov. 22 this year, a total of 43 wooden ships, are believed to have come from the Korean peninsula, washed up on Japanese shores or were seen to be drifting off Japan’s coast.

In 1990s, the hermit kingdom suffered a devastating famine that killed more than one million people. According to the United Nations, majority of people in the country don’t get “sufficiently diverse diet.”

However, the fact that these people were defectors can also not be ruled out.

Several defections took place this year; however, the most dramatic was when a North Korean defector, burst through a tolling station in his mad dash to escape to South Korea. He was reportedly shot five times and fell down near a small wall, where he was rescued by South Korean soldiers.

