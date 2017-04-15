© Reuters, Aly Song

Someone Placed A Huge Trump Chicken Near White House And It’s Glorious

An enormous inflatable chicken bearing an uncanny resemblance to President Donald Trump seems to have joined the protest outside White House.

There is a new lawn ornament gracing the grounds behind the White House – and it looks a lot like the chief resident of the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Trump Chicken,” which became an unexpected mascot of the Tax March back in April, re-appeared on social media news feeds after cameras caught it staring down the White House from the Ellipse Park, sporting the president’s signature puffy-in-the-front and matted-on-the-sides hairstyle.

Although the commander-in-chief is still off on his 17-day vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, the giant bird still drew significant attention from both Trump supporters and protesters.

The 30-ft tall inflatable fowl, also referred to as “Chicken Don,” is the brainchild of documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar, who spent five months trying to acquire a permit and permission to stage the protest.

Brar established a GoFundMe page earlier this year to raise funds to purchase and insure the enormous $1,500 balloon for the Tax March. Once he acquired the chicken, he said he communicated with the Secret Service kept pestering the U.S. National Park Services for a permit until they finally granted him one this week.

“We are out here to criticize our president for being weak and ineffective as a leader and being too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin and now engaged in a game of chicken with Kim Jong-un,” Brar said. “Yet he wants a military parade in D.C. It’s all incongruous, and we are here to make fun of him for that.”

“When the president went on vacation, I felt a little bit bummed,” Brar continued. “And then I realized it's actually better, because the [symbolism] works and the Secret Service won't be as jumpy.”

As The New York Times reported, a Seattle-based artist originally designed the “Trump chicken” to commemorate the Year of the Rooster in China, which took the internet by storm. Later, a San Francisco-based activist re-created the effigy as an inflatable balloon to use for the protest demanding Trump release his tax returns.

Shortly after the balloon went up, #TrumpChicken began trending on Twitter.

One thing is for sure, the photo of this giant chicken is definitely not making it to Trump’s “positive news” folder.

