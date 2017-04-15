Someone Placed A Huge Trump Chicken Near White House And It’s Glorious

It appears some protesters have inflated this behind the White House. pic.twitter.com/TduZC591BK— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) August 9, 2017
There is a new lawn ornament gracing the grounds behind the White House – and it looks a lot like the chief resident of the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
“Trump Chicken,” which became an unexpected mascot of the Tax March back in April, re-appeared on social media news feeds after cameras caught it staring down the White House from the Ellipse Park, sporting the president’s signature puffy-in-the-front and matted-on-the-sides hairstyle.
Although the commander-in-chief is still off on his 17-day vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, the giant bird still drew significant attention from both Trump supporters and protesters.
The 30-ft tall inflatable fowl, also referred to as “Chicken Don,” is the brainchild of documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar, who spent five months trying to acquire a permit and permission to stage the protest.
Taran Singh Brar says he bought it for $1300. It's a visual protest. "Trump is too chicken to release his tax returns, to stand up to Putin" pic.twitter.com/JLohv0yl82— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 9, 2017
Brar established a GoFundMe page earlier this year to raise funds to purchase and insure the enormous $1,500 balloon for the Tax March. Once he acquired the chicken, he said he communicated with the Secret Service kept pestering the U.S. National Park Services for a permit until they finally granted him one this week.
“We are out here to criticize our president for being weak and ineffective as a leader and being too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin and now engaged in a game of chicken with Kim Jong-un,” Brar said. “Yet he wants a military parade in D.C. It’s all incongruous, and we are here to make fun of him for that.”
Had a great time with you all today #chickenmarch pic.twitter.com/Sp79ikfLOZ— Chicken Don (@ChickenDonnyBoy) August 10, 2017
“When the president went on vacation, I felt a little bit bummed,” Brar continued. “And then I realized it's actually better, because the [symbolism] works and the Secret Service won't be as jumpy.”
As The New York Times reported, a Seattle-based artist originally designed the “Trump chicken” to commemorate the Year of the Rooster in China, which took the internet by storm. Later, a San Francisco-based activist re-created the effigy as an inflatable balloon to use for the protest demanding Trump release his tax returns.
Shortly after the balloon went up, #TrumpChicken began trending on Twitter.
Now we have a real President. #TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/9ZOveqPmfV— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 9, 2017
The cost of #TrumpChicken: $1,300.— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 9, 2017
The cost of seeing it outside the White House: priceless. pic.twitter.com/SyARthjiCY
Hey, @realDonaldTrump!— Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) August 9, 2017
Cluck you.
#TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/OEJZPZJkIR
The #TrumpChicken has better hair than @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/5kvBNGvc9H— Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 10, 2017
BREAKING: Approval rating for inflated #TrumpChicken now at 98%. pic.twitter.com/NmjIXmxfQA— The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) August 9, 2017
Thank you #TrumpChicken for briefly taking our minds off the insanity in our world.— andy lassner (@andylassner) August 10, 2017
You win the day.
#TrumpChicken warns North Korea that any aggression will be met with fire and feathers!— Regi Brittain (@RegiBrittain) August 9, 2017
pic.twitter.com/hUptCI3ROZ
"Grandma, how did world war 3 start again?"— Soupesu (@Soupesu) August 9, 2017
"Well kids, a giant inflated chicken pushed him over the edge"#WorldWarIII #TrumpChicken
One thing is for sure, the photo of this giant chicken is definitely not making it to Trump’s “positive news” folder.
Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Aly Song