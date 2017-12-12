President Trump attacked U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand using suggestive language in a tweet that many are calling his latest example of sexual harassment.

President Donald Trump is receiving criticism from many sides on Tuesday after his sexually suggestive tweet declaring Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) "would do anything" for campaign contributions.

Gillibrand tweeted out her belief on Monday afternoon that Trump should be held accountable to the many accusations of sexual assault and harassment made against him. Gillibrand said the president should resign from office, but didn’t expect him to do so, calling on Congress to investigate him instead.

President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won't hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 11, 2017

Trump responded to that tweet early Tuesday morning. Calling the senator a “lightweight” and a “flunky,” Trump suggested in his Twitter rant that Gillibrand once came to him “begging” for political donations. What’s worse, he said that she “would do anything for them,” leading many on the social media site to ponder just what Trump was getting at with his vulgar claim.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

The response to Trump’s tweet was overwhelmingly negative, with many pointing out that his claims were themselves a form of sexual harassment.

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

1. Nothing unnerves Donald Trump more than an empowered woman.



2. This tweet is disgusting. It's not just sexually suggestive, it constitutes sexual harassment all by itself.



3. I am always concerned about men who speak of themselves in 3rd person. https://t.co/s94HuKFOWi — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand: Trump should resign for his 16+ sexual harassment and assault allegations.



Trump: Kirstin used to come by my office “begging” for campaign donations and “would do anything for them.”



PROOF IS IN THE TWEETING.

TRUMP IS A MISOGYNIST

& SEXUAL PREDATOR.



CASE CLOSED. — PROUD RESISTER ?? (@ProudResister) December 12, 2017

Sexually harassing someone while denying sexual harassment is the most Trump thing ever pic.twitter.com/5DHicOvsNv — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 12, 2017

Donald Trump actually thought the best way to approach sexual harassment accusations was to insinuate that a female senator is a whore. — Paige Smith (@pmm526) December 12, 2017

Also ironic: Trump’s defense against Gillibrand’s concerns over sexual harassment allegations is to sexually harass Gillibrand on Twitter. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) December 12, 2017

The best response of all, however, came from Gillibrand herself. Aides pulled the senator out of her Bible study class, of all places, to alert her of the tweet Trump sent this morning. In her response, Gillibrand said that Trump “cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out” against his actions and behavior.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

In a press conference later in the day, Gillibrand stayed consistent in her belief that Trump had unduly attacked her.

“It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice," she said. "I will not be silent on this issue. Neither will women who stood up to the president yesterday, and neither will the millions of women who have been marching since the women's march to stand up against policies they do not agree with.”

Gillibrand is not the only member of Congress who is calling for an investigation into Trump’s history of sexual harassment and assault. On Monday, 59 Democratic women members of Congress signed a letter urging the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to look into the 19 allegations of sexual assault made against the president.

It is understandable why these members of Congress, as well as women across the country, would support such an investigation. The American people deserve to know the truth about Trump’s conduct. We already know that Trump has bragged about assaulting women in the past — now that more than a dozen have come forward saying he has, there’s no reason to disbelieve them.