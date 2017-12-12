© Aaron P. Bernstein, Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump Defends Sexual Harassment Claims By 'Slut-Shaming' A Senator

by
Chris Walker
President Trump attacked U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand using suggestive language in a tweet that many are calling his latest example of sexual harassment.

President Donald Trump is receiving criticism from many sides on Tuesday after his sexually suggestive tweet declaring Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) "would do anything" for campaign contributions. 

Gillibrand tweeted out her belief on Monday afternoon that Trump should be held accountable to the many accusations of sexual assault and harassment made against him. Gillibrand said the president should resign from office, but didn’t expect him to do so, calling on Congress to investigate him instead.

Trump responded to that tweet early Tuesday morning. Calling the senator a “lightweight” and a “flunky,” Trump suggested in his Twitter rant that Gillibrand once came to him “begging” for political donations. What’s worse, he said that she “would do anything for them,” leading many on the social media site to ponder just what Trump was getting at with his vulgar claim.

The response to Trump’s tweet was overwhelmingly negative, with many pointing out that his claims were themselves a form of sexual harassment.

The best response of all, however, came from Gillibrand herself. Aides pulled the senator out of her Bible study class, of all places, to alert her of the tweet Trump sent this morning. In her response, Gillibrand said that Trump “cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out” against his actions and behavior.

In a press conference later in the day, Gillibrand stayed consistent in her belief that Trump had unduly attacked her.

“It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice," she said. "I will not be silent on this issue. Neither will women who stood up to the president yesterday, and neither will the millions of women who have been marching since the women's march to stand up against policies they do not agree with.”

Gillibrand is not the only member of Congress who is calling for an investigation into Trump’s history of sexual harassment and assault. On Monday, 59 Democratic women members of Congress signed a letter urging the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to look into the 19 allegations of sexual assault made against the president.

It is understandable why these members of Congress, as well as women across the country, would support such an investigation. The American people deserve to know the truth about Trump’s conduct. We already know that Trump has bragged about assaulting women in the past — now that more than a dozen have come forward saying he has, there’s no reason to disbelieve them.

