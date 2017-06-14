Fox Host Shames Gingrich For Blaming Baseball Shooting On Democrats

During an interview for Fox News, a host shamed former congressman Newt Gingrich for blaming the GOP baseball shooting on democrats.

The tragic shooting at the Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, remains in the spotlight as more information about the shooter is revealed. Still, until a full investigation is completed, it's hard to pinpoint exactly what motivated the attacker.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, however, wasn't down with waiting, as he seemed to have it all figured out promptly after the first reports hit the news, according to Raw Story.

Thankfully, even some Fox News hosts seem to have a better grasp of the situation than the former congressman.

“The intensity on the left is very real,” Gingrich said while talking to Fox News. “Whether it’s a so-called comedian holding up the president’s head in blood, or it’s right here, in New York City, a play that shows the president being assassinated. Or it’s Democratic leading national politicians who are so angry they have to use vulgarity because they can’t find any common language.”

Instead of blaming the shooter, Gingrich decided to blame anyone whose political views may not align with his own saying that left-wing “hysteria” is the cause.

Taking on the sane perspective, Fox's Melissa Francis interjected, asking whether the former congressman should be blaming Democrats who are vocal about their dislike for President Donald Trump for this attack.

“With respect, though, even if everything you’re saying is true, to talk about it in those kinds of terms, in left and right, right now in the wake of it, does that make sense?” she added.

Gingrich didn't take the bait. Instead, he doubled down, stating that people on the left using aggressive terms to describe the president have been somehow to blame for provoking this type of behavior.

Newt Gingrich shamed for blaming GOP baseball shooting on Democrats using 'vulgar' language https://t.co/rcgES4dl37 — mike humphrey (@ontopofit1974) June 14, 2017

It seems as if, to some conservatives, the attacker is the only one to blame when they display characteristics that may peg them as right-leaning, but when an assailant shows left-leaning tendencies, then the country as a whole is to blame. We see what you did there, former congressman — and it stinks.